Stewardship of History: Rare Homeownership Offering comes with a Piece of Newark's Past in Forest Hill District
Original 1920s Colonial-Revival Home was center of Diplomacy & Education in Mid-20th Century
This property is perfect for those who appreciate historic architecture and value the easy commute to Downtown Newark, which is undergoing its own renaissance, or even Jersey City.”NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adage “with great power comes great responsibility” takes on profound significance when considering homeownership within the esteemed Forest Hill Historic District. Owning a home here means becoming a steward of Newark's past while preserving an important piece of history, according to the residential and commercial real estate professionals at RePropCo Homes.
So when a rare opportunity arises with the availability of an original circa-1920s Colonial Revival home within this historic enclave, there is a unique chance to contribute to the legacy of this remarkable neighborhood.
Generationally owned since the 1960s, 415 Ridge St. in the North Ward’s Forest Hill section offers a unique blend of historic charm and contemporary living for today’s established professionals. Nestled along the district’s wide streets, the Colonial-Revival home holds a place of prominence among the neighborhood’s wide variety of period-revival architectural styles. These include Beaux-Arts, Victorian and Gothic and Spanish Revival.
“For properties like 415 Ridge St. – grand homes that haven't been subdivided into apartments – a house of this caliber offers a unique chance to own a piece of history while enjoying the convenience of urban living. It's perfect for those who appreciate historic architecture and value the easy commute to Downtown Newark, which is undergoing its own renaissance, or even Jersey City," stated Nathaly Cardenas of RePropCo Homes.
Originally owned by Joseph N. Perrine, founder of Perrine and Buckelew Lumber Company, and his wife Edna, the most recent residents Jorge S. A. Cardiellos, vice-counsel of the Portuguese Consulate in Newark, and his wife Maria Manuela Cardiellos, assistant executive superintendent of Newark Schools and the Board of Education, bought the home in the 1960s. Both were lifelong residents of Newark.
The Cardiellos' were exceptional leaders who left an indelible mark on both Newark's Portuguese community and the city itself. Their combined efforts created a powerful force for positive change. In fact, the Cardiellos’ historic home at 415 Ridge Street became a central hub for community activity. The home played host to a diverse array of guests, from U.S. dignitaries and foreign leaders, including Prime Ministers and Ambassadors from Portugal to local city, state, church and community leaders. While owned by the Cardiellos, the house served as a venue for important meetings and collaborations at all levels of education and diplomacy.
“We're thrilled to be charting this beautiful home’s next course and ensuring it retains its place of prominence and importance within the greater neighborhood,” said Cardenas.
Tree-lined streets, well-maintained properties and a strong sense of community characterize this idyllic section of Newark’s North Ward. Designated as a National Register Historic District, Forest Hill is particularly popular among young professionals and families seeking a suburban-enclave lifestyle within easy reach of urban conveniences.
Recognized as the state’s largest employment center, attracting more than 100,000 commuters daily, Newark is home to many insurance, finance, import/export and healthcare companies and government agencies. It also is a major courthouse venue for federal, state and county facilities and home to more than 1,000 law firms.
Rounding out Newark’s diverse identity is its “college town” status. Nearly 50,000 students attend Newark-based universities and medical and law schools, such as Rutgers University’s law and medical schools; New Jersey Institute of Technology; and Seton Hall University Law School.
Another significant community draw is Branch Brook Park, a renowned 360-acre oasis bordering the neighborhood to the west. The park’s green open spaces offer a wealth of recreational opportunities, including walking and biking trails, playing fields, a Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival and a vibrant community garden.
According to RePropCo Homes, 415 Ridge St. has retained its original architectural grandeur, featuring herringbone hardwood floors, coffered ceilings and intricate moldings. The welcoming grand foyer leads to expansive formal living and dining rooms, each with a working fireplace. Additional first-floor comforts include a sunroom, eat-in kitchen, powder room and pantry/mudroom.
The upper levels include a total of five bedrooms – one of which is a spacious primary suite, abundant storage space and a sophisticated shared bath with a clawfoot tub. An unfinished basement offers versatile space for customization, including a laundry area with a vintage sink and a half bath.
RePropCo Homes specializes in the marketing of single-family homes and luxury multifamily properties in Northern and Central New Jersey. The firm was founded on a relationship-first approach to residential and commercial real estate brokerage. # # #
