Over A Decade of Giving Back: How Withum Week of Caring Has Grown From Local to Global Impact

CMM Strategic Communications is a full-service public relations consulting, content creation and media relations company. Based in Northern New Jersey, CMM was initially established in 1996 as CMM Editorial Services, a freelance copywriting/project management sole proprietorship working in collaboration with small-to-midsized businesses, corporations and leading public relations firms. In 2014, the company evolved and underwent a rebranding as CMM Strategic Communications, to reflect its evolution as an award-winning multi-disciplinary boutique public relations firm. The CMM Strategic Communications team employs a collaborative approach designed to complement and enhance each client's internal and/or external marketing communications, media presence and special events, from single projects to comprehensive campaigns. Widely acknowledged for its superior and attentive service, CMM responds to each client's needs in a custom-tailored manner reflective of their daily business practices.