Withum Launches New Dedicated AI Services Website

506 Carnegie Center, Suite 400 Princeton, NJ 08540-6313 Val Orekhov, Withum Partner & Market Leader/Digital & AI Workplace Solutions Jim Bourke, Withum Partner and Advisory Practice Leader

Comprehensive resource withum.ai helps businesses navigate artificial intelligence space

This new subsite represents Withum's commitment to ... demystifying the complexity of deploying artificial intelligence-based solutions to an organization.” — Jim Bourke, Withum partner and Advisory Practice Leader

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading national advisory and public accounting firm Withum has launched a new AI-focused website, withum.ai . Designed to offer businesses a comprehensive resource for AI strategy, implementation, engineering, adoption and governance, the website will serve as a hub for thought leadership, insights, blogs, webinars and resources for navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape.“At Withum, we believe in helping businesses fully realize the potential of AI across industries, when they are ready,” said Val Orekhov, Withum partner and market leader for Digital and AI Workplace Solutions. “This launch represents a key step in our ongoing support of clients as they adopt AI technologies responsibly and strategically.”The website launch is part of Withum’s broader mission to drive innovation and continuously pursue forward-thinking approaches that help clients stay ahead of technological change. Withum’s AI services are tailored to meet the needs of organizations looking to make AI an integral part of their business transformation.Highlights include:• Strategy and roadmap development to help organizations create clear, actionable AI strategies aligned with their business goals• Implementation and engineering services providing comprehensive support in deploying AI models, tools and technologies• Adoption and governance consulting for assisting companies with responsible AI adoption, data governance and ethical AI practices“We are excited to introduce our new Withum.ai site. We’ve always been one step ahead of technology,” said Jim Bourke, Withum partner and Advisory Practice Leader. “As our clients’ trusted advisors, we pride ourselves in ensuring that they have access to the latest technology resources. This new subsite represents our commitment to providing leading-edge solutions and unparalleled support while demystifying the complexity of deploying artificial intelligence-based solutions to an organization.”The launch offers access to highly relevant information that enables businesses to explore new possibilities with AI while encouraging them to learn about innovative strategies that can enhance their operations and drive growth within this technology niche. # # #About WithumWithum is a top-ranking public accounting and advisory firm offering services to businesses and individuals nationwide. Established in 1974, the firm has grown to include offices in major financial centers, including New York City, NY; Boston, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Baltimore, MD; Washington, DC; Orlando and Boca Raton, FL; Chicago, IL; Seattle, WA; and Los Angeles, San Diego, Irvine and San Francisco, CA. Global offices include Bengaluru, India and Cayman Island. Withum’s AI Services are designed to help companies integrate artificial intelligence in a practical, results-driven manner to achieve long-term success. Visit withum.com and withum.ai for more information.

