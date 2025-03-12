Attorney General Jackley Confirms DCI Investigating Discovery Of Deceased Individual in Scotland

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the discovery of the body of a deceased individual found Tuesday in Scotland.

“The investigation has just begun, and it is important that investigators are given time to complete a thorough investigation,” said Attorney General Jackley. “ Based upon information known at this time, the public is not in danger.”

Other agencies assisting with the investigation are the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Scotland Police Department, and Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.



