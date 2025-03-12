Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 10, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 10, 2025 include the following:

Monday, March 10 at 3:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette visited Sargent Metals, 5500 Airport Road, Anderson, S.C.

Tuesday, March 11 at 11:30 AM (CST): Gov. McMaster will speak at the 2025 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals panel on How EVs Secure U.S. Leadership and Strengthen Communities, Hilton Austin Downtown, 500 East 4th Street, Austin, TX.

Note: A video of the Governor's panel will be available after the discussion.

Tuesday, March 11 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Inman State of the City, 1420 Compton Bridge Road, Inman, S.C.

Thursday, March 13 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Charleston Business and Brews reception, New Real Brewing, 880 Island Park Drive, Charleston, S.C.

Saturday, March 15 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Saturday, March 15 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Ghana 68th Independence Celebration Dinner, Hellenic Center, 697 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: March 3, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 3, 2025 included:

Monday, March 3

11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the 35th South Carolina Rural Summit, 1208 Washington Place, 1208 Washington Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:47 PM: Call with President Donald J. Trump.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

1:40 PM: Call with a federal official.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:23 PM: Call with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended an event at the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 4

9:00 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:21 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional delegation.

10:28 AM: Call with a federal official.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Senate Republican Caucus, Room 209, Gressette Building, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster joined Darlington Raceway for a press conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 5

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:45 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a join press conference with members of the South Carolina Senate, second floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia. S.C.

Thursday, March 6

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended an Economic Development Announcement in Jasper County, Clarius Hardeeville Industrial Park, 216 Industrial Court, Hardeeville, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Friday, March 7

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:40 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a South Carolina Department of Corrections call.