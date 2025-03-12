EFP, LLC. expanding Lee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – EFP, LLC. (Engineered Foam Packaging), an industry leader in high-volume molding, fabrication and cold chain solutions, today announced it is expanding its operations in Lee County. The company’s $31.5 million investment will create 57 new jobs.

Founded in 1954, EFP, LLC. specializes in providing creative solutions for the design, prototyping, and manufacturing of protective packaging and components. The company serves customers in various industries including pharmaceutical, food distribution, furniture and more.

EFP, LLC. will add 200,000 square feet to its existing facility located at 227 Browntown Road in Bishopville. The expansion will increase production capacity of expanded polystyrene (EPS) and expanded polypropylene (EPP) solutions which serve the protective packaging, automotive and cold chain markets.

Operations are expected to be online in April 2026. Individuals interested in joining the EFP, LLC. team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Lee County to assist with the costs of water and sewer infrastructure improvements and site preparation.

QUOTES

"EFP, LLC. is looking forward to the significant expansion at our Bishopville facility, where we will be adding 200,000 square feet to our existing operations. This growth is essential in supporting the increasing demand for our high-quality solutions used in protective packaging, automotive applications, and the cold chain industry. With this enhanced capacity, we are well-positioned to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional products to our customers. The project is set to go live in April 2026, and we are excited to welcome new talent to join our expanding team. We deeply appreciate the support from the state, Lee County and TheLINK Alliance, which will help ensure the continued success of this initiative and help to benefit the community of Lee County." -EFP, LLC. President John Hoeper

“EFP, LLC.’s expansion announcement reinforces South Carolina’s commitment to supporting our existing companies. We celebrate the company’s contribution to the Lee County community and look forward to continuing our partnership with EFP, LLC. for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to see EFP, LLC. again choosing to invest in one of our state’s rural communities. This $31.5 million investment demonstrates the company’s confidence in Lee County and South Carolina. We are proud to continue our support of EFP, LLC. as they further their legacy in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It’s an exciting time in Lee County when a company decides to grow its business in your community, not once but twice. For us, that’s significant and we are eager to work alongside you to ensure your continued success for years to come.” -Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham

“We are very pleased that EFP, LLC. has once again chosen TheLINK region to further expand its investment and job opportunities. Your selection solidifies your trust in our ability to continually respond to the growing needs of your business. We look forward to supporting your investment and this partnership.” -TheLINK Economic Development Alliance Chairman Gordon Eckley

FIVE FAST FACTS