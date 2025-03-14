Shobhit Varshney, IBM Consulting Headlines IIL's AI Frontiers 2025: The Future is Now an Online Conference

AI Frontiers 2025: The Future is Now

Authentic answers and conversations about the impact of AI on our businesses and lives from those on the front lines.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Institute for Learning (IIL), a global leader in corporate training and consulting, proudly announces AI Frontiers 2025: The Future is Now , a groundbreaking online conference bringing together the most influential minds in artificial intelligence. Streaming live on May 15, 2025, this online event will explore AI advancements, real-world applications, and thought-provoking discussions on how AI is reshaping industries and human-experiences.Opening Keynote Presenter: Shobhit Varshney , Global AI Leader, IBM Consulting: Scaling Enterprise AI Beyond the Hype: How to Deploy AI Responsibly at Scale. He will cut through noise and share practical, ethical strategies for AI implementation in business and beyond.Understand the AI landscape now! Hear from AI experts from Google, Microsoft, IBM, and other experts in engaging keynotes and dynamic discussions about current AI corporate solutions and their immediate impact on us all.Presenters and Panelists:• AI in Action Across Industries – Dr. André Barcaui, Gracey Wilson (Microsoft), and Jim Boland (IBM) showcase AI’s impact on healthcare, finance, and beyond.• The Rise of AI Agents in 2025 – Terry Neal (Cyberskills) explores the expanding role of autonomous AI assistants.• The Future of AI – Insights from the Next Generation – AI Experts from Google, Microsoft, IBM, and BAE Systems discuss emerging AI trends.• Transforming Business with AI – Andrew Scott (Google) presents strategies for integrating AI into corporate decision-making.World Premiere: The Human Touch in the Age of AIAI Frontiers 2025 will feature the world premiere of IIL Media’s short documentary, The Human Touch in the Age of AI, written and directed by d.b. Roderick. Inspired by Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue and the improvisational genius behind Flamenco Sketches, the film challenges us to consider whether AI can truly replicate human artistry, emotion, and improvisation.Beyond an AI Conference – A Learning ExperienceAttendees will also receive exclusive access to IIL’s Learning in Minutes Library, featuring 500+ microlearning videos, earning PDUs and equipping professionals with essential AI and leadership skills.Now is the time! Get what you need to navigate this new world successfully and network with other professionals from around the globe at AI Frontiers 2025: The Future is Now. Start today by using IIL AI Free Resources About IILInternational Institute for Learning (IIL) is a global leader in professional training, consulting, coaching, and certification. With expertise in agile and project management approaches, AI, business analysis, IT, and leadership, IIL empowers individuals and organizations to navigate technological transformations and achieve sustainable success. Visit us at www.iil.com or email learning@iil.com.

