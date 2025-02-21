IIL Media Celebrates 15 Years of Award-Winning Storytelling and Innovation

Your vision brought to life with IIL Media

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IIL Media proudly marks its 15th anniversary as a leading full-service video production company, renowned for its groundbreaking storytelling and innovative visual content. Located in the heart of New York City, IIL Media operates from the historic building once occupied by CBS Radio and Television on Madison Avenue and 52nd Street—continuing a rich legacy of media excellence.A division of the International Institute for Learning, Inc. (IIL), a global leader in corporate training and certification for Project Management Professionals (PMPs), IIL Media distinguishes itself through its unique approach to storytelling. d.b. Roderick, Head of the division, Senior Producer & Director says, "Just as every individual is shaped by their DNA, experiences, and choices, IIL Media believes every client has a one-of-a-kind story to tell." The company goes beyond traditional production methods, crafting compelling narratives that bring each client’s vision to life with authenticity and creativity.IIL Media earned its reputation with corporations worldwide by bringing the traditional corporate talking head or PowerPoint presentation into a unique space. Breaking with trends and setting their own standard, IIL Media has pioneered groundbreaking partnerships with AI to create compelling visuals, seamlessly blending age-old storytelling techniques with cutting-edge technology.“As we celebrate 15 years, we reflect on the incredible stories we’ve had the privilege to tell and the relationships we’ve built along the way,” said Roderick. “Our passionate and professional team is committed to pushing creative boundaries, ensuring that every project we undertake is not just a production, but a meaningful experience that resonates.”The division was founded by E. LaVerne Johnson, Founder, President and CEO, International Institute for Learning, Inc., a leader in the development and delivery of customized corporate training programs, online conferences, professional certification credit and preparation courses, organizational learning solutions, and consulting/coaching services. IIL has its headquarters in NYC with other IIL companies strategically located around the world.IIL Media invites businesses, organizations, and individuals to collaborate with its expert team and bring their unique stories to life. Whether it’s corporate branding, documentaries, commercials, or creative storytelling, IIL Media remains dedicated to excellence, authenticity, and innovation.

