Introducing IIL Printing: A New Era in Professional Printing Solutions

Today we are pleased to formally launch IIL Printing (a division of International Institute for Learning, Inc.).

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over a decade, IIL Printing has been our trusted “behind-the-scenes partner” for International Institute for Learning’s ( IIL ) corporate training workbooks and supplemental learning materials for clients all over the world. Now, with its official debut, we are set to revolutionize how companies approach their printing needs. We have complete fulfillment and warehousing services as well.Why IIL Printing?• Expertise Backed by Legacy: Because we know what is important. Quality being a given, we know the last-minute nature of printing, that’s why we’ve designed our systems with just that in mind. Last minute orders, last minute changes to files, additions, version control, security, confidentiality, cancellations? We do this in our sleep, it’s in our DNA. Need assistance with last minute editing, we do that, too!• Cutting-Edge Technology: When selecting our printing technology, we carefully chose equipment that provides the high quality, vibrant images required today along with the “turn-on-a-dime” demands that our customers have come to expect from us. “Just-in-Time” is the way we do business. We really do understand that your success is our success.• Our “Can-Do” Attitude for: Responsiveness, Budget-Consciousness, High Quality Output, Exceeding Expectations, and Going the Extra Mile. We enjoy building lasting relationships, meeting challenges, and customizing orders."This is an exciting chapter for IIL Printing," said E. LaVerne Johnson, Founder, President & CEO of IIL. "We’ve been helping companies communicate their vision for years and today 80% of our new clients are by reference. With Michael Borges, PMP, CSM, CSPO and VP Enterprise Solutions at the helm of this division, backed by a professional staff, many of whom have been with us the entire journey, we’re now inviting businesses of all sizes to discover how our printing expertise can bring your ideas to life."To celebrate its launch, IIL Printing is offering special introductory pricing and free consultation for new clients. To learn more, please visit www.iilprinting.com or contact michael.borges@iil.com.About IIL Printing - Your Vision is Our MissionIIL Printing, a division of International Institute for Learning (IIL), provides expert printing services that help businesses communicate their message with impact. With a strong foundation in quality, sustainability, and innovation, IIL Printing is a trusted partner for companies seeking excellence in every printing project – from training workbooks and supplemental learning materials to marketing collateral and everything in between.

