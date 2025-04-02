Strategic Real Estate Planning Enhances Sell-Side M&A Value, Says Expert Andrew Zezas

Advanced real estate planning can accelerate sell-side M&A, reduce risk, and maximize value, says strategist Andrew Zezas of Real Estate Strategies Corporation

When a seller plans real estate alternatives in advance, it maximizes value, minimizes risk, and supports deal success.” — Andrew Zezas, Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The right real estate, flexibly structured to support alternative buyer deal hypotheses, can accelerate a sell-side M&A and add substantial value, says Andrew Zezas, Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation. “But failure to plan in advance can delay or derail a transaction.”

“Real estate is often one of the most significant assets on a company’s balance sheet, but it’s often overlooked in M&A until much too late,” warns Zezas. The veteran real estate advisor shares M&A pitfalls and strategies — for companies with owned or leased facilities — in the just-released Winter-Spring edition of CFO Intelligence Magazine.

“CFOs and other executives often wait until after the LOI is executed before assessing their real estate assets,” he notes. “But waiting makes it tougher to identify risk and diminishes a seller’s ability to capture opportunity,” cautions Zezas, who has advised corporate occupants on real estate matters since 1985. “When a large, publicly traded U.S. company decided to divest of a significant subsidiary, it quickly found the right buyer and negotiated attractive terms. But then negotiations stalled over the inclusion of a West Coast office tower — when the seller finally closed the sale, it received a lower price for the business and was driven to execute a separate fire sale for the office tower, and had to accept a figure that was more than 40% lower than the price it should have fetched. A prepared ‘Plan B’ could have saved the seller from scrambling for a last-minute sale and the loss of significant value.”

“When a seller intelligently plans for possible alternatives in advance, it better supports deal hypotheses, maximizes enterprise value and minimizes deal-related risk,” he counsels. “Too often, sellers go to market first, then wait until they’re close to signing a deal before considering the real estate implications of their deal. This can lead to greater risk, lower sale valuations, and missed opportunities.”

The process does not have to be time consuming or stressful, adds Zezas, who is also Host, Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence magazine. “Regardless of the kind of transaction — an acquisition, a corporate restructuring, avoiding bankruptcy, or navigating through bankruptcy proceedings — advanced real estate planning can enhance your company’s ability to prepare for negotiations and greatly enhance eventual outcomes.”

About Real Estate Strategies Corporation

Real Estate Strategies Corporation provides advisory, consulting, strategy, guidance, transaction planning and execution, brokerage services, subject matter expertise, litigation support, and other services to companies that occupy real estate. The Company highly focused expertise includes advising management as to the real estate implications of buy and sell side M&A, turnarounds, restructures, bankruptcies and bankruptcy avoidance, portfolio optimization, lease restructures and terminations, sale leasebacks, lease and sale acquisitions and dispositions.

Real Estate Strategies Corporation advises CFOs, Management, and Boards at public, private, and private equity owned middle market and enterprise companies, and tax exempt organizations, in the acquisition, disposition, and optimization of commercial facilities of all types throughout North America and in select global markets.

About CFO Intelligence Magazine

CFO Intelligence brings together CFOs and senior finance executives from the nation’s top enterprise and middle market companies to forge beneficial peer relationships, share insights and ideas, enhance careers, and drive growth and opportunity at the companies they serve. CFO Intelligence publishes CFO Intelligence Magazine and the CFO Business sentiment Index, and delivers visionary perspectives, proven case studies, and insightful guidance from creative and accomplished CFOs at some of the most successful and sophisticated companies on the planet.

