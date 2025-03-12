Leading Technology Companies Join Retail Media Network Forum Steering Committee to Shape the Future of Retail Media

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retail Media Network Forum, the premier event for convenience and retail media leaders, is proud to announce that six leading technology companies—StackAdapt, Treasure Data, Broadsign, Qsic, Shep Digital, and Bridg—have joined the event’s Retail Media Steering Committee. These companies bring deep expertise in digital advertising, customer data, programmatic media, and in-store engagement, further solidifying the Forum as the go-to platform for shaping the future of retail media in the convenience sector.Retail media is one of the fastest-growing segments in advertising, projected to reach $100 billion globally by 2026, according to industry reports. As more retailers recognize the value of leveraging their first-party data and digital assets, the need for best-in-class technology solutions has never been greater. The Retail Media Steering Committee, first introduced in conjunction with the launch of the Retail Media Network Forum, plays a vital role in guiding industry conversations, identifying key trends, and fostering collaboration between retailers, brands, and technology partners.By bringing together top retail media and technology innovators, the Steering Committee aims to accelerate the adoption of retail media strategies that drive incremental revenue, enhance customer engagement, and create seamless omnichannel advertising opportunities. Education and community building are at the core of this initiative, providing retailers with the knowledge and tools needed to build successful media networks that rival traditional digital advertising platforms.“We are thrilled to welcome StackAdapt, Treasure Data, Broadsign, Qsic, Shep Digital, and Bridg to the Retail Media Steering Committee,” said Art Sebastian, Founder & CEO of NexChapter and Chair of the Retail Media Network Steering Committee. “Retail media is transforming how convenience retailers connect with consumers and monetize their digital and physical assets. These companies bring the expertise and solutions that will help retailers unlock new revenue streams and elevate their media offerings while fostering industry-wide education and collaboration.”As leading technology companies, they will provide global thought leadership, share insights, and collaborate with retailers and brands to shape best practices in retail media. Their contributions will be highlighted in key discussions at the upcoming Retail Media Network Forum, where industry leaders will explore topics such as first-party data strategies, programmatic advertising, in-store digital engagement, and omnichannel retail media monetization.Jeanie Hornung, VP of Technology Partnerships at CSP, emphasized the importance of industry collaboration in advancing retail media innovation: “Technology plays a critical role in helping retailers build scalable and effective retail media networks. By bringing together leaders in digital advertising, data, and programmatic solutions, the Retail Media Steering Committee is fostering an ecosystem where retailers and brands can learn, collaborate, and innovate together.”With retail media ad spending in the U.S. expected to accelerate, the timing of this initiative is critical. By focusing on education, knowledge-sharing, and strategic community-building, the Retail Media Network Forum will equip retailers with the expertise and industry connections necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving retail media landscape.The Retail Media Network Forum will take place April 28-30 at the Marriott Uptown in Dallas, Texas. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and registration is open now.For more information, visit https://cspretailmedianetworks.com Contact:• Retailers: Mike Marino, Sr Director of Retailer Relations – michael.marino@informa.com• CPG and Technology Providers: Jeanie Hornung, VP Convenience Technology Partnerships – jeanie.hornung@informa.comAbout Informa Connect FoodserviceInforma Connect Foodservice, inclusive of storied brands like The National Restaurant Association Show, Nation's Restaurant News, CSP, Technomic and Catersource+The Special Event, brings together market leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market. Our purpose is to build connections while championing the specialist, leveraging unparalleled subject matter expertise to support our mission of better serving what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals while delivering top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust.Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com

