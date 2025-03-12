Escapees RV Club Launches New Membership Website, Powered by Harvest Hosts

Expanded benefits, seamless access, and an improved experience for Escapees and Harvest Hosts members

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escapees RV Club , the RV club that has been supporting RVers for over 45 years, has unveiled a brand-new membership website! This significant update introduces a modernized user experience, enhanced navigation, and expanded benefits—all while preserving the core values and offerings that Escapees and Xscapers members have come to rely on.With a total of 70,000+ Escapees members, the RV Club is also now one of the largest in the world, bringing new scale to a program with a rich history. This milestone reflects the continued growth and dedication of the Escapees community.“Our mission has always been to support RVers with unparalleled resources, benefits, and a strong sense of community,” said Joel Holland, CEO at Harvest Hosts . “This new website enhances how our members interact with their benefits, providing a streamlined and intuitive experience.”Key Enhancements of the New Escapees Membership Website:- Modern, User-Friendly Design: A fresh interface makes it easier than ever to access essential resources, events, and community features.- Seamless Access & Account Management: Escapees, Harvest Hosts, and Boondockers Welcome members can now manage their memberships with a single login.- Expanded Campground Discounts: Escapees and Harvest Hosts combined their campground discount programs to create Harvest Hosts’ Campground Partners program, which gives members exclusive discounts at over 1,200 campgrounds across North America, tripling the previous offerings.- Enhanced Member Dashboard: Quick links to RV events, discounts, educational resources, and mail services ensure a more efficient experience for members.One Login, More BenefitsWith the integration of Escapees into the Harvest Hosts platform, members of both communities can now conveniently manage their accounts in one place. This transition streamlines access to a wider range of benefits, including discovering unique RV stays, saving on campground fees, researching and signing up for events, joining community groups, and tapping into exclusive member perks. Whether planning an adventure, connecting with fellow RVers, or exploring new ways to save, members can now experience the full breadth of offerings more easily than ever.“The addition of Campground Partners and other expanded benefits gives Escapees members more flexibility in their travels,” added Joel. “Whether they’re looking for overnight stays at unique locations or discounts at traditional campgrounds, this update makes planning trips easier and more cost-effective. It also expands the platform into an all-purpose RV travel resource, supporting members across their entire RV experience—from finding stays to accessing exclusive perks and building community on the road.”For more information about the Escapees RV Club and to see the new membership platform in action, visit www.escapees.com About Escapees RV ClubFounded in 1978, Escapees RV Club is one of the largest and most supportive networks for RVers. With a mission to enhance the RV lifestyle through community, education, and exclusive member benefits, Escapees provides resources, events, mail forwarding services, and advocacy for all RV travelers. Learn more at www.escapees.com About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Escapees RV Club, one of the oldest RV organizations bringing community events, education, discounts and more; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses and communities easier than ever.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.

