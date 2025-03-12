Tide Craft Boats Announces BigEast Marine as Exclusive Canadian Distributor

Tide Craft Boats expands into Canada with Big East Marine as its exclusive distributor, offering luxury tenders with Mercury Marine power and premium features.

Working with a fellow performance boating enthusiast who truly values quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail makes this collaboration even more exciting. ” — Brandon Larson- President

ORO STATION, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats is thrilled to announce its partnership with BigEast Marine , naming them as the official and exclusive distributor of Tide Craft Boats in Canada. This collaboration will make it easier than ever for Canadian boaters to experience the luxury, innovation, and performance of Tide Craft Boat’s premium yacht tenders and inflatable RIBs.Located in Ontario, Canada, BigEast Marine will offer the full lineup of Tide Craft Boats, equipped with standard premium features , including Mercury Marine outboards, underwater lights, two-toned interiors, simulated teak flooring, radar arches, navigation lighting, and more. This partnership ensures Canadian customers can now purchase a Tide Craft Boat without the challenges of international shipping or cross-border logistics.“We’re thrilled to partner with BigEast Marine to bring Tide Craft Boats to Canada,” said Brandon Larson, President of Tide Craft Boats. “Working with a fellow performance boating enthusiast who truly values quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail makes this collaboration even more exciting. BigEast Marine’s deep roots in the performance boating world, along with their commitment to exceptional service and customer experience, make them the perfect partner to represent Tide Craft Boats across Canada.”BigEast Marine is owned by Cole Liebel, a Mercury Marine athlete and Super Stock-class boat racer, bringing a wealth of marine performance knowledge, rigging expertise, and a passion for high-quality boats to his customers.In addition to being Canada’s exclusive Tide Craft Boats distributor, BigEast Marine now offers full-service boating solutions, including:Service & Maintenance – Professional marine servicing to keep boats running at peak performance.Storage Solutions – Secure storage options for boats of all sizes.Additional Boat Lines – Now carrying MRI, TUFF Marine, and H Craft alongside Tide Craft Boats.As the go-to destination for premium boats and marine services, BigEast Marine ensures that Canadian boaters can access the best in performance, luxury, and reliability.For more information about Tide Craft Boats in Canada, contact BigEast Marine at:BigEast MarineInfo@bigeastmarine.com705-503-9651To learn more about Tide Craft Boats, visit www.tidecraftboats.com About Tide Craft BoatsTide Craft Boats, headquartered in Tempe, AZ, specializes in luxury yacht tenders and high-performance inflatable RIBs designed for comfort, adventure, and top-tier performance. With a direct-to-consumer model in the U.S., Tide Craft ensures premium quality at competitive pricing, now expanding to Canada through Big East Marine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.