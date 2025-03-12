Maryland Infants and Toddlers Program Expands Eligibility for Early Intervention Services

March 12, 2025

Expanded eligibility will help more children catch up with their peers

BALTIMORE (March 12, 2025) — The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is expanding eligibility for the Maryland Infants and Toddlers Program (MITP) to include infants weighing less than 3.5 pounds.

This important update, informed by state data, recommendations from the State Interagency Coordinating Council, and research from the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital (UMCH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Follow-up Program, expands early intervention services to reach more children in need.

“Raising the birth weight threshold is a clear step forward in Maryland’s commitment to assuring every child receives the support they need to reach their full potential,” said Dr. Antoine L. Hickman, Assistant State Superintendent, MSDE Division of Early Intervention and Special Education Services. “The Maryland Infants and Toddlers Program is one of the most accessible in the country—free of charge and available wherever families are, whether at home, daycare, or community spaces. By removing barriers and increasing eligibility, we’re making it easier for children to access early intervention when it matters most.”

Early intervention services guide families in incorporating strategies into their daily routines to support their child’s physical, social, and emotional development. These services are provided by child development specialists who can deliver support in any natural and convenient setting for the family.

Referrals to the program can be made by anyone—including parents, guardians, healthcare providers, childcare professionals, and family members. Research by the Maryland Infants and Toddlers Program shows that 68% of children who receive early intervention avoid needing special education services by third grade.

“Nearly 50% of infants with birth weights between 2.5 to 3 pounds, who were not born with another qualifying medical condition, end up with a development delay or atypical development by age three. With the expanded eligibility, an additional 400 children annually will now benefit from earlier access to services. This is important because the earlier intervention is started the better,” said Dr. Brenda Hussey-Gardner, Co-Director UMCH NICU Follow-Up Program.

The University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, home to one of only two Level IV intensive care units for newborns in Maryland, provides the most advanced care possible for critically ill or premature newborns. As the state’s oldest neonatal intensive care unit, it is a trusted provider of specialized care and valuable data. Through its NICU Follow-Up Program, the hospital works closely with the Maryland Infants and Toddlers Program to assure continuity of care and comprehensive support for families.

The Maryland Infants and Toddlers Program is a federal grant program under Part C of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. In Maryland, free early intervention services are provided to children with developmental delays or other disabilities, and their families.

For more information or to make a referral, visit MDITP.org.

