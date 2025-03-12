Governor Mills Statement on Supplemental Budget

March 12, 2025

Governor Janet Mills has issued the following statement after the Legislature failed to enact her supplemental budget proposal as an emergency measure:

"The failure of the supplemental budget to earn two-thirds support in the Senate is a grave disappointment. Senate Republicans turned away from bipartisan agreement -- unlike their House counterparts -- and are causing harm to Maine health care providers and patients.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is now in the extraordinary position of capping payments owed to health care providers -- something that should have stopped, if not for obstruction by Senate Republicans.

For weeks, I have encouraged Legislative leaders of both parties to negotiate in good faith and enact this sensible, non-controversial bill with two-thirds, so it can go into effect immediately. I have appreciated my conversations with leadership on both sides of the aisle, understood their positions, and compelled them to find common ground -- which they did.