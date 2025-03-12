Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Elevates Moish Peltz to Co-Managing Partner

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Logo Headshot photo of Moish Peltz

His influence has shaped not only the trajectory of the firm but also the careers of everyone he works with. I’m excited to lead FRB with him as we chart the future together.” — Kenneth Falcon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is thrilled to announce the promotion of Moish E. Peltz to Co-Managing Partner of the firm. He joins Kenneth J. Falcon in leading the firm into its next chapter of growth.Moish has been an integral part of FRB since its founding in 2018, contributing his leadership and forward-thinking approach to the firm. As Co-Chair of FRB’s Digital Assets Practice Group and Chair of FRB’s Intellectual Property Practice Group, Moish has led the charge in helping clients tackle groundbreaking areas, including the emerging areas of intellectual property, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. His work has positioned FRB as a go-to advisor in these complex, cross-disciplinary areas.Moish has also spearheaded FRB’s adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including opening the first law firm with a presence in the metaverse and spearheading the firm’s adoption of AI with Harvey, ensuring the firm is ahead of the curve on delivering efficient, business-minded solutions tailored to modern legal challenges.“Moish’s promotion is more than well-deserved—it’s a reflection of his transformative leadership and unmatched ability to see around corners,” said Kenneth Falcon. “His influence has shaped not only the trajectory of the firm but also the careers of everyone he works with. I’m excited to lead FRB with him as we chart the future together.”Moish shared, “It’s an honor to step into this role and partner with Ken to lead FRB. We’re at an exciting crossroads where emerging technologies and client needs are reshaping what it means to be a law firm. I’m looking forward to working with Ken to build on our strong foundation and elevate the firm to even greater heights.”Under Ken’s leadership, FRB has grown to more than 70 attorneys and over 100 total headcount in under 6 years. With Moish serving alongside Ken as Co-Managing Partner, the firm is poised to scale even further, while remaining laser-focused on delivering exceptional client results.Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information, email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler, at awinckler@frblaw.com or visit our website at https://frblaw.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.