BeeCure Secures $250K Investment from Capital Q Ventures, Announces Strategic Partnership for Growth

BeeCure, a leader in natural-based skincare solutions for radiation and laser treatment patients, has secured a $250,000 investment from Capital Q Ventures.

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The partnership with Capital Q Ventures extends beyond funding, offering BeeCure access to strategic resources, business advisory, and market expansion support. This collaboration will enable BeeCure to accelerate product development, enhance distribution channels, and solidify its position as a leader in the therapeutic skincare industry."We are thrilled to have Capital Q Ventures as a strategic partner," said Steve Weinstein, CEO of BeeCure. "This investment is not just financial—it’s a testament to the confidence they have in our vision. With their expertise and network, we are well-positioned to scale our impact and bring relief to even more patients in need."Capital Q Ventures, a renowned investment firm specializing in high-growth startups, recognized BeeCure’s potential to disrupt the radiation and laser skincare market with its clinically proven, natural-based solutions."BeeCure is at the forefront of a growing industry, addressing a critical need for patients undergoing radiation therapy and laser treatments," said Michael Quatrini, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Q Ventures. "We see incredible potential in their mission and product line, and we are excited to support their next phase of growth."With this investment and strategic guidance, BeeCure aims to:-Expand its retail and online presence-Strengthen R&D efforts to innovate new skincare solutions-Scale marketing and outreach initiatives to educate and support more patients-Develop strategic partnerships with healthcare providers and treatment centersAbout BeeCureBeeCureis a natural-based skincare brand specializing in radiation and laser skin therapy. Formulated by a Harvard-trained physician and developed with clinically proven ingredients like Buckwheat Honey, Calendula, and Bisabolol, BeeCure’s products help soothe and repair damaged skin. The brand is committed to providing relief to patients while advancing the science of therapeutic skincare.For more information, visit https://beecure.com About Capital Q VenturesCapital Q Ventures is a leading investment firm specializing in early-stage and growth companies. With a focus on strategic capital deployment and business advisory, Capital Q Ventures partners with innovative companies to drive long-term success.

