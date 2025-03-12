Submit Release
UNITAR Training Course on Umoja for Delegates

10 March 2025, New York, USA - The UNITAR office in New York successfully conducted its Training Course on Umoja for Delegates on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The session provided an in-depth introduction to Umoja, the UN’s enterprise resource planning system, equipping delegates with the knowledge and practical skills necessary for navigating its functionalities.

The training opened with welcoming remarks from Mr. Marco A. Suazo, Head of UNITAR New York Office, and Ms. Sunitha Korithiwada, Director of the Enterprise Resource Planning Solution Division.

