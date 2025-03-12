Successful Fellowship Programme Empowers Women in Cyber Diplomacy at the UN - February 2025

07 March 2025, New York, United States – In February 2025, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), in collaboration with the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, successfully hosted the eighth iteration of the Women in International Security and Cyberspace Fellowship. Held at the United Nations Headquarters and the Permanent Mission of Germany to the United Nations, the programme brought together 38 women from developing countries to prepare them for the upcoming tenth substantive session of the Open-Ended Working Group (OEWG) on Cybersecurity.

Over two days, the fellows engaged in rigorous training on cyber diplomacy, international law, and multilateral negotiations, equipping them with the tools needed to navigate and contribute to discussions on global cybersecurity governance. The programme reinforced UNITAR’s commitment to enhancing women’s participation in cyber diplomacy, ensuring a more inclusive and representative approach to international cybersecurity policy.