CIFAL Newcastle, a place where UN Meets Community

11 March 2025, Newcastle, Australia - The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Progress Report 2024 of the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Newcastle (CIFAL Newcastle) is a collective effort by the University of Newcastle community and broader stakeholder engagement. The report details linkages between SDGs, the university and the community as a whole, illuminating opportunities for stakeholders to foster partnerships and work towards common goals.

Within the community and surrounding region, CIFAL Newcastle has made a profound impact. As the first CIFAL training center in Australia, it has produced lasting social and economic benefits through training and research activities, paving the way forward for cross-sector collaboration, with an important impact not only within the University of Newcastle but also in the community.

In 2024, the Times Higher Education Rankings recognized the University of Newcastle as the 39th most impactful commitment to the SDGs, highlighting: