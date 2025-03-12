CIFAL Newcastle, a place where UN Meets Community
11 March 2025, Newcastle, Australia - The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Progress Report 2024 of the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Newcastle (CIFAL Newcastle) is a collective effort by the University of Newcastle community and broader stakeholder engagement. The report details linkages between SDGs, the university and the community as a whole, illuminating opportunities for stakeholders to foster partnerships and work towards common goals.
Within the community and surrounding region, CIFAL Newcastle has made a profound impact. As the first CIFAL training center in Australia, it has produced lasting social and economic benefits through training and research activities, paving the way forward for cross-sector collaboration, with an important impact not only within the University of Newcastle but also in the community.
In 2024, the Times Higher Education Rankings recognized the University of Newcastle as the 39th most impactful commitment to the SDGs, highlighting:
- The University of Newcastle is among the top 25 institutions ranked globally and the top 10 institutions ranked nationally.
- The University of Newcastle supports the research community with scholarships and research opportunities, including an SDG research challenge offering up to $30,000 in grants to continue SDG-related research.
- Research academics and students have produced 6,858 scholarly outputs on the topic of SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.
- In 2024 alone, CIFAL Newcastle delivered over 50 courses and events, reached over 1,000 beneficiaries and hosted events to raise awareness of sustainability and the role of SDGs.
