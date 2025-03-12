OSCE Secretary General concludes visit to Moscow

MOSCOW/VIENNA, 12 March 2025 — OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu concluded his official visit to Moscow today.

In his discussions with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other high-level officials, Secretary General Sinirlioğlu underlined the OSCE’s readiness to support efforts towards ending the war in Ukraine, and on the day after.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine has inflicted immense loss and suffering on millions of people. There is an opportunity to end this war, and I believe we must take it,” said Sinirlioğlu.

The Secretary General also highlighted that the OSCE remains a key platform for security dialogue among all its participating States, especially those who struggle to find common ground.

“I believe that the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act this year, gives us an opportunity to collectively recommit to the Helsinki Principles, and to make full use of multilateral diplomacy and our existing platforms. The OSCE stands ready to support efforts towards ending the war and beyond in any way it can be useful to the sides,” said Sinirlioğlu.

In his meetings, Secretary General Sinirlioğlu also raised the issue of the three OSCE officials — Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov — who have been detained in Donetsk and Luhansk for almost three years.