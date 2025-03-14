Sofema Online Expands Bursary Program to Provide €10,000 in Aviation Training Support for Academic Institutions

bursary

Sofema Online announces the expansion of its Bursary Program, offering up to €10,000 in training support for aviation-focused academic institutions worldwide

SOFIQ, BULGARIA, BULGARIA, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL), a leading provider of EASA-compliant online aviation training, has expanded its Bursary Program to support aviation universities, colleges, and training institutions worldwide.The program now offers up to €10,000 in training support, enabling eligible institutions to receive a 50% discount on Sofema Online courses. Funding for the initiative is matched by Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) to promote wider access to regulatory and vocational training.Eligibility and ScopeThe bursary is available to accredited aviation academic institutions seeking to enhance their training programs with industry-recognized regulatory courses. The initiative aims to integrate EASA-compliant training into academic curriculums, supporting the development of future aviation professionals.Program Benefits€10,000 Bursary Allocation – Aviation institutions can access a 50% discount on more than 450 online courses, training packages, and diplomas through Sofema Online. ARTSA.aero Membership – Institutions receive complimentary membership to ARTSA.aero, the Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association, which facilitates engagement with training standards development and industry collaboration.Training Standards Development – Institutions gain access to expert resources and regulatory guidance through ARTSA.aero, supporting continuous improvement in aviation training programs.Industry ImpactThe expansion of the Bursary Program strengthens institutional capabilities by providing access to specialized regulatory training. The initiative enhances curriculum development, increases academic credibility, and fosters collaborative opportunities within global aviation education.About ARTSA.aeroARTSA.aero focuses on the harmonization of aviation regulatory training by establishing standardized frameworks for compliance and professional development. The organization works to develop best practices, promote continuous learning, and support international cooperation in aviation education.The expanded Bursary Program is available to qualifying institutions worldwide, contributing to the advancement of aviation training standards and regulatory education.About Sofema OnlineSofema Online (SOL) is a leading provider of EASA-compliant online aviation training, offering over 450 regulatory and vocational courses, training packages, and diplomas. The platform supports aviation professionals and organizations in developing expertise in regulatory compliance, safety management, and operational efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.