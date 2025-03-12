Memorial Highway roadwork begins in April

MANDAN, N.D. – Construction on Memorial Highway in Mandan is set to begin around April 1, with preparations already underway.

Throughout construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph throughout construction, and an 11-foot width restriction will be enforced.

During the 2025 construction season, work will take place to reconstruct Memorial Highway from approximately 32nd Avenue Southeast to 46th Avenue Southeast. The project includes replacing the aging pavement with a new concrete surface roadway, complete with curb and gutter, improving drainage and installing underground utilities, and adding a multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

Additional improvements include upgraded traffic signals, lighting, safer access to businesses, and drainage enhancements. The east half of Memorial Highway is expected to be completed by Mid-November, with the shared-use path on the east side scheduled for completion in 2026.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to slow down, follow posted signs, and use caution throughout the construction zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

