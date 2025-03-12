Vetcon Electricians of Ocala Announces Promotion of Chris King to Vice President of Sales

Veteran and Industry Expert Chris King Appointed as VP of Sales at Vetcon Electricians of Ocala, Bringing Over Two Decades of Military and Electrical Experience

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetcon Electricians of Ocala, a leading veteran-owned electrical services company proudly announces the promotion of Chris King to Vice President of Sales. With over 25 years of experience in the electrical industry and a distinguished 12-year career in the United States Army, Chris brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role.

Chris King joined Vetcon Electricians of Ocala after serving as an R12 Interior Electrician in the Army, where he attained the rank of E6. During his military tenure, Chris developed critical skills in electrical installations, maintenance, and safety procedures, all of which he has adeptly translated into his civilian career. His extensive background has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and maintaining its commitment to excellence.

In his new position as Vice President of Sales, Chris will oversee the company’s sales strategies, foster client relationships, and lead Vetcon’s efforts to expand its market presence throughout Florida. His leadership is expected to enhance the company’s ability to deliver top-quality electrical services in Ocala and drive further business development.

Freddie Hooker, a senior executive at Vetcon, commented on the promotion, saying, "Chris has been an integral part of our team for many years, demonstrating an unmatched level of professionalism and expertise. His military background has instilled a unique discipline and perspective that greatly benefit our operations and customer service. As VP of Sales, I am confident Chris will propel Vetcon to new heights. He’s not only a fantastic leader but also a tremendous asset to our company."

Chris’s promotion comes at a pivotal time for Vetcon Electricians of Ocala as the company looks to innovate and expand its services amid growing demand for reliable and efficient electrical solutions. Under his guidance, Vetcon is set to enhance its service offerings and reinforce its reputation as a trusted provider in the electrical industry.

"I am honored to step into this role and excited for the opportunity to lead our sales team towards achieving new and ambitious goals," said Chris King. "Vetcon has always stood for quality and professionalism, values I deeply resonate with. My aim is to ensure that every client sees these values reflected in every interaction they have with us."

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala

2301 NE 17th Pl

Ocala, Fl 34470

352-820-5110

Chris King’s story is one of dedication and success, from his military service to his substantial contributions to Vetcon Electricians of Ocala. His leadership is anticipated to not only drive sales but also to continue the tradition of excellence that Vetcon is known for.

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala remains committed to providing top-tier electrical services to its clients, backed by a team of highly skilled professionals who share Chris’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With Chris King at the helm of sales, Vetcon is poised to achieve even greater success and continue its mission of delivering superior electrical solutions across Florida.

