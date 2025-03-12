Finalists for Iowa’s top agricultural education award revealed

At ceremonies throughout Iowa last week, seven educators were celebrated as 2024-25 finalists for the prestigious Golden Owl Award, given annually to Iowa’s top agriculture educator.

Sponsored by the Iowa FFA Foundation, Nationwide Insurance and other agricultural partners, the Golden Owl Award recognizes outstanding work in agriculture education and promotes the importance of the field. This year, a record 570 nominations were submitted for 131 exceptional agriculture educators in secondary and postsecondary education.

“For nearly a century, Iowa’s agricultural education teachers have dedicated themselves to providing high-quality, hands-on learning experiences that help students explore careers in agriculture,” said Alan Spencer, agriculture education consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “The chance to annually recognize these outstanding educators for their excellence in the classroom through the Golden Owl Award is truly inspiring."

Finalists for the 2024-25 Golden Owl Award include:

Kaylea Hansmann, West Sioux High School (West Sioux Community School District)

Ryan Faught, Forest City High School (Forest City Community School District)

Meghan Bond, Central Jr. & Sr. High School (Central Community School District)

Andrew Johnson, Clarinda High School (Clarinda Community School District)

Alex Rodgers, Southeast Warren High School (Southeast Warren Community School District)

Laura Brecht, Prairie High School (College Community School District)

Andrea Rouse, Des Moines Area Community College

Finalists were recognized at events held by their home district or community college. Each finalist received an engraved plaque and $500 prize and are now in the running for the 2024-25 award, which includes a grand prize of $3,000 and the Golden Owl trophy.

“This award not only celebrates individual accomplishments but also showcases Iowa’s leadership in agricultural education,” Spencer said. “Agricultural educators play a crucial role in preparing a skilled, future-ready workforce poised to thrive in their communities.”

Iowa is one of 13 states that honor top agriculture educators with the Golden Owl Award. Recent Golden Owl Award winners have included John Daniels from Belle Plaine Community School District, Emily Kruse from North Scott Community School District and Micah Weber from Rock Valley Community School District.

The 2024-25 Golden Owl Award grand prize winner will be named at the annual Iowa FFA Leadership Conference in April.