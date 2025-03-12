Great American Self Storage Opens in Fort Myers with Community Pet Adoption Event

Pet adoption and ribbon cutting event promotion

Great American Self Storage of Fort Myers is partnering with the Animal Refuge Center (ARC) to host a pet adoption event during their ribbon cutting.

At Great American Self Storage, we believe in being more than just a place to store belongings. We want to be a helpful resource and a good neighbor. ” — David Gandolfo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Self Storage is excited to announce its Fort Myers facility's ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The storage company is partnering with the Animal Refuge Center (ARC) to host a pet adoption event during the festivities to celebrate joining the Fort Myers community."We wanted our grand opening to be more than just about new storage units," says Cynthia Heisler, Property Manager at Great American Self Storage Fort Myers. "We're here to be part of this community, and what better way to start than by helping local pets find loving homes?"The event will feature adoptable dogs and cats from ARC, one of Southwest Florida's largest no-kill animal shelters. With the region still feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, which displaced countless pets and wildlife throughout Southwest Florida, this adoption event takes on added significance."The need for animal adoption in our area remains critical," says Heisler. "Many animals were separated from their families during Hurricane Ian, and shelters like ARC continue to care for these displaced pets alongside their regular rescue operations. We're honored to help in our own way."Attendees who adopt a pet after the event will receive their first month of storage free, highlighting the company's dual mission of helping people make space in their homes and their hearts.The new state-of-the-art facility offers several innovative features:• Bluetooth-enabled smart locks for enhanced security and convenience• Individual lighting in each storage unit• Mailboxes with real postal addresses for small business and personal use• Environmentally-friendly design with solar panels and energy-efficient building materialsAn on-site team will be available during the event to provide tours, answer questions, and help customers find storage solutions that meet their specific needs."At Great American Self Storage, we believe in being more than just a place to store belongings," says David Gandolfo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We want to be a helpful resource and a good neighbor. This pet adoption event is just the beginning of our commitment to the Fort Myers community."The grand opening event will take place at 2984 Storage Bay Drive, Fort Myers, FL, on Thursday, April 3, from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The public is invited to attend, tour the facility, and meet adoptable pets from ARC. Complimentary refreshments will be served throughout the event.For more information and to pre-lease a unit, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com or contact our helpful team at (239) 427-3007 to reserve a space.Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.

