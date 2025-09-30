Great American Self Storage to Participate in Carolina BalloonFest

Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman will participate in this year’s Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville, North Carolina, October 17–19.

Carolina BalloonFest is a great opportunity to connect with our neighbors and share practical storage solutions that can free up valuable space at home or work.” — Brandi Dempsey, Facility Manager

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman will participate in this year’s Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville, North Carolina, October 17–19, offering festival-goers organizational tips, interactive games, and giveaways designed to make storing and managing personal or business items easier.Attendees can meet Facility Manager Brandi Dempsey and the Lake Norman team to learn about local storage units in Mooresville, NC , including climate-controlled units, Bluetooth-enabled smart locks, and private mailboxes with real street addresses.“Carolina BalloonFest is a great opportunity to connect with our neighbors and share practical storage solutions that can free up valuable space at home or work,” said Dempsey. “We’re looking forward to answering questions and having some fun with the community.”Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman serves homeowners, renters, and local businesses throughout the Lake Norman area with secure, modern self-storage solutions, including package acceptance and online account management.About Great American Self Storage of Lake NormanGreat American Self Storage of Lake Norman is a locally operated self-storage facility in Mooresville, North Carolina, offering climate-controlled units, Bluetooth-enabled smart locks, mailbox rentals, and package acceptance services. The facility offers secure and flexible storage solutions for residential and commercial customers throughout the Lake Norman area.For more information or to reserve a unit online, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com About Great American StorageGreat American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.

