VSP New Haven Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 25B5001042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025 at 1640 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Town Hill Road

TOWN/STATE: New Haven, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Mollee Codding

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/11/2025 at approximately 1640 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US Route 7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Mollee Codding (20) of Shoreham, Vermont. Investigation revealed Codding’s speed was 85MPH in a properly posted 50MPH zone. Codding was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Codding was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 19, 2025, at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time. 

 

