VSP New Haven Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25B5001042
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025 at 1640 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Town Hill Road
TOWN/STATE: New Haven, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Mollee Codding
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/11/2025 at approximately 1640 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US Route 7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Mollee Codding (20) of Shoreham, Vermont. Investigation revealed Codding’s speed was 85MPH in a properly posted 50MPH zone. Codding was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Codding was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 19, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
