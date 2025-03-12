UltraSight™ Selected as First Partner in ASE Accelerator Program to Advance Cardiovascular Imaging Solutions

UltraSight™ Logo American Society of Echocardiography Logo

Advancing machine learning-driven cardiac imaging to transform workflows, expand access, and enhance clinical decision support for life-saving heart care

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL AND DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UltraSight™ , a digital health leader using machine learning to transform cardiac workflow, announced today its selection as the inaugural participant in the newly launched American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) Accelerator Program. By enabling minimally trained clinicians to capture high-quality cardiac ultrasound images in any care setting, UltraSight is expanding access to life-saving imaging. The ASE Accelerator Program aims to drive innovation in cardiovascular ultrasound, and UltraSight's involvement underscores a shared commitment to advancing patient care through cutting-edge technology.As part of the program, UltraSight will gain valuable product feedback, access to research validation opportunities, regulatory guidance, and commercialization strategies from industry experts, accelerating the clinical adoption of its technology. Its Real-Time Guidance software enables healthcare providers—regardless of sonography training—to confidently capture diagnostic-quality cardiac images. By leveraging machine learning, UltraSight is addressing disparities in cardiac imaging, ensuring more patients, particularly in underserved areas, have access to critical diagnostics."UltraSight is redefining cardiac care by making high-quality ultrasound imaging more accessible to healthcare providers, regardless of their prior ultrasound expertise," said Andrew Goldsmith, MD, MBA, Medical Director at UltraSight. "Joining the ASE Accelerator Program represents a critical step in our mission to democratize cardiac ultrasound. By working alongside ASE’s leading experts, we can further optimize our technology, integrate it more seamlessly into clinical workflows, and ultimately improve patient access to life-saving diagnostics.”“Innovation in healthcare technology is often driven by startups—lean, agile, and unafraid to challenge the status quo. However, these young companies frequently face significant hurdles, including regulatory challenges, funding limitations, and access to clinical data for validation,” said ASE Board of Directors President Theodore Abraham, MD, FASE. “The ASE Accelerator Program provides a lifeline to these promising ventures, offering mentorship, market fit validation, possible industry partnerships, and the opportunity to engage with key opinion leaders who can help refine their solutions. As the world’s largest cardiac subspecialty organization, an ASE partnership carries immense value. UltraSight is the perfect organization to be ASE’s first Accelerator Partner.”As a leader in cardiovascular ultrasound imaging, ASE has been at the forefront of setting practice standards and guidelines since 1975. ASE represents the interests of its members while advocating for the advancement of echocardiography, securing critical new reimbursement codes, and serving as the voice of cardiovascular ultrasound on Capitol Hill, within federal agencies, and among private payers.About UltraSight™:UltraSight is revolutionizing cardiac care by enhancing the efficiency and productivity of cardiac ultrasound. Our deep learning based Real-Time Guidance software empowers any healthcare provider to acquire diagnostic-quality echocardiography images, regardless of experience level, optimizing workflows and expanding access to cardiac ultrasound. By democratizing access to cardiac ultrasound, UltraSight aims to improve patient access, operational efficiency, and overall patient care. UltraSight's software has FDA 510(k) Clearance and is UKCA and CE Marked to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more news and information, visit our website or follow UltraSight on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).About American Society of Echocardiography:The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) is the Society for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Professionals™. ASE is the largest global organization for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging serving physicians, sonographers, nurses, veterinarians, and scientists and as such is the leader and advocate, setting practice standards and guidelines for the field. The Society is committed to advancing cardiovascular ultrasound to improve lives. In 2025, ASE is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary. For more information, visit the ASE website ASEcho.org or social media pages on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Bluesky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.