Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters and Royalton Blue Waters Lead the Way in Sustainable Hospitality in Montego Bay

Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Team Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay Team

Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters and Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay are proud to announce their Green Globe recertification.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recently opened Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, together with Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort are proud to announce their Green Globe recertification, an internationally recognized standard for sustainable tourism. This milestone underscores the resorts’ dedication to minimizing environmental impacts while delivering world-class all-inclusive experiences in the heart of Montego Bay.At the forefront of their sustainability efforts is a monthly beach cleanup initiative, which has successfully removed over 600 kg of inorganic waste annually. These cleanups engage staff, guests, suppliers, and local communities, fostering environmental awareness and preserving Jamaica’s stunning coastline. Complementing these efforts, the resorts’ comprehensive recycling program, in collaboration with Recycling Partners of Jamaica, has resulted in the collection and recycling of over 37,000 kg of cardboard, 270,000 kg of plastic, and 400 kg of cans each year.The resorts also operate a tri-generation plant, which integrates cooling, heat, and power systems to significantly reduce their energy footprint. This advanced technology not only lowers carbon emissions but also enhances operational efficiency, ensuring consistent comfort for guests. The resulting energy savings allow for reinvestment in guest experiences, blending luxury with eco-consciousness.Beyond environmental initiatives, the resorts actively support their communities. In 2024, they donated linens, clothing, school supplies, toys, food, and toiletries to local organizations, reinforcing their commitment to social responsibility. Staff training programs and awareness campaigns further drive a culture of conservation and engagement, extending the impact of these efforts beyond the resort’s boundaries.Green Globe certification reflects the highest standards in environmental management, community development, and conservation. By achieving this recognition, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters and Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay continue to set a benchmark in sustainable tourism, offering guests the assurance that their stay contributes to meaningful environmental and social initiatives while delivering the exceptional luxury they expect.This accomplishment underscores Blue Diamond Resorts, the management company behind these properties, for its leadership in sustainable hospitality and its mission to create positive change through innovative practices that align with the values of modern travelers.About Blue Diamond ResortsBlue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In LuxuryRoyalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com ContactPaulina TorresRegional Sustainability ManagerBlue Diamond ResortsEmail: ptorres@bluediamondresorts.comCarretera Federal 307 Cancun Tulum,No. Mza 03 Lt Int. No.Km 332+150Tel: (52) 998-283-3939

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.