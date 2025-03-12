Uttar Pradesh Tourism Showcases its Rich Heritage and Tourism Potential at ITB Berlin 2025

Inaugural of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall at ITB Berlin, 2025 His Excellency Ambassador Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India to Germany was felicitated at the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall Group photograph of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders along with H.E. Ambassador Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India - Germany. B2B interactions at the stall between key stakeholders of the state and the German travel trade. Media Interactions at the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall

Strengthening Global Tourism Ties, Uttar Pradesh Highlights its Cultural Landmarks, Spiritual Destinations, and Investment Opportunities at ITB Berlin 2025

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh Tourism made a remarkable impact at ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s leading travel trade show, successfully positioning the state as a premier global destination for heritage, culture, spiritual tourism, and adventure experiences. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion received an overwhelming response from travel trade professionals, media, and visitors, reaffirming the state’s growing appeal among international travelers.The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion was officially inaugurated by His Excellency Ambassador Mr. Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India to Germany, in the presence of Ms. Trisha Sakhlecha, Director, The Tagore Centre, Embassy of India, Berlin, and the distinguished delegation and key stakeholders from Uttar Pradesh Tourism, marking the commencement of a dynamic showcase of the state's tourism offerings. The pavilion, designed to reflect the rich cultural and architectural heritage of Uttar Pradesh, featured immersive experiences highlighting iconic attractions such as the Taj Mahal, Varanasi’s spiritual aura, the Buddhist Circuit, and Ayodhya’s deep-rooted historical significance.Throughout the event, Uttar Pradesh Tourism engaged with global travel trade professionals, fostering strategic collaborations and business partnerships. The pavilion highlighted the state’s vast tourism portfolio, including:Cultural and Heritage Tourism – Showcasing UNESCO World Heritage sites, forts, palaces, and historical landmarks.Spiritual Tourism – Featuring sacred destinations such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Mathura-Vrindavan, attracting pilgrims and spiritual seekers worldwide.Buddhist Circuit – Promoting key sites like Sarnath, Kushinagar, and Shravasti, integral to Buddhist heritage tourism.Eco and Adventure Tourism – Highlighting the state’s lush wildlife reserves, river tourism, and adventure activities.Culinary Tourism – Offering visitors a glimpse into Uttar Pradesh’s delectable cuisine, including Awadhi and Mughlai flavors.Uttar Pradesh Tourism actively participated in B2B meetings, panel discussions, and networking sessions, strengthening ties with global travel partners, tour operators, and investors. The delegation engaged with key stakeholders to explore opportunities in hospitality, sustainable tourism, and destination marketing, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to enhancing its global tourism footprint.The state’s participation garnered significant attention from international travel media, bloggers, and influencers, further amplifying Uttar Pradesh’s tourism narrative across global platforms. The event provided an excellent opportunity to highlight upcoming projects, tourism infrastructure development, and investment opportunities in the state.Uttar Pradesh Tourism’s successful presence at ITB Berlin 2025 reaffirmed its position as a leading cultural and spiritual tourism destination. With a vision to promote sustainable and experiential tourism, the state continues to welcome travelers from across the world to explore its timeless heritage, vibrant traditions, and unique experiences.

Agra - Home to many monuments

