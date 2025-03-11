MPD Makes Second Arrest in Pattern Burglary Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect in connection to burglary offenses that occurred in early December.

Multiple suspects targeted businesses in a burglary spree that occurred early on Monday, December 2, 2025. Previously, on Friday, February 21, 2025, 19-year-old Ryan Howell, of Northwest, was arrested and charged in connection to these 20 offenses. On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Taskforce located and arrested 19-year-old Stuart Scott, of Northwest. Scott was charged with the below offenses:

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 2:41 a.m., in the 200 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24186463

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 2:45 a.m., in the 200 block of M Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186464

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 6:03 a.m., in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 24186491

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 6:18 a.m., in the 2000 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186492

Burglary Two: December 2, 2024, at approximately 06:20 in the 2000 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186494

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 3:02 a.m., in the 1200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186477

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186471

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 6:50 a.m., in the 3100 block of Dumbarton Street, Northwest. CCN: 24186503

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:34 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186484

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 8:29 a.m., in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186537

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 07:30 a.m., in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186512

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 4:29 a.m., in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186476

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:59 a.m., in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186533

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:24 a.m., in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186502

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:25 a.m., in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Norwest. CCN: 24186520

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:14 a.m., in the 3200 block of K Street, Norwest. CCN: 24186479

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:46 a.m., in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24186487

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:23 a.m., in the 100 block of 13th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24186518

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 9:48 a.m., in the 1500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186603

As a part of the detectives’ investigation, Scott was linked to 8 additional burglary related offenses, listed below:

Destruction of Property: Between Monday, December 9, 2025, at approximately 10:20 p.m., and Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 1:25 a.m., in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191144

Destruction of Property: Between Monday, December 9, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., and Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 6:00 a.m., in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191114

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191055

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 1:33 a.m., in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 24192023

Burglary Two/ Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 1:43 a.m., in the 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191061

Burglary Two/ Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 1:50 a.m., in the 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191060

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 5:12 a.m., in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191091

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 7:24 a.m., in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24191142

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.