Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,295 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Second Arrest in Pattern Burglary Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect in connection to burglary offenses that occurred in early December.

Multiple suspects targeted businesses in a burglary spree that occurred early on Monday, December 2, 2025. Previously, on Friday, February 21, 2025, 19-year-old Ryan Howell, of Northwest, was arrested and charged in connection to these 20 offenses. On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Taskforce located and arrested 19-year-old Stuart Scott, of Northwest. Scott was charged with the below offenses:

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 2:41 a.m., in the 200 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24186463

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 2:45 a.m., in the 200 block of M Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186464

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 6:03 a.m., in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 24186491

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, 6:03 a.m., in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 24186491

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 6:18 a.m., in the 2000 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186492

Burglary Two: December 2, 2024, at approximately 06:20 in the 2000 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186494

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 3:02 a.m., in the 1200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186477

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186471

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 6:50 a.m., in the 3100 block of Dumbarton Street, Northwest. CCN: 24186503

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:34 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186484

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 8:29 a.m., in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186537

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 07:30 a.m., in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186512

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 4:29 a.m., in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186476

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:59 a.m., in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186533

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:24 a.m., in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186502

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:25 a.m., in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Norwest. CCN: 24186520

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:14 a.m., in the 3200 block of K Street, Norwest. CCN: 24186479

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:46 a.m., in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24186487

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:23 a.m., in the 100 block of 13th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24186518

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 9:48 a.m., in the 1500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186603

As a part of the detectives’ investigation, Scott was linked to 8 additional burglary related offenses, listed below:

Destruction of Property: Between Monday, December 9, 2025, at approximately 10:20 p.m., and Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 1:25 a.m., in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191144

Destruction of Property: Between Monday, December 9, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., and Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 6:00 a.m., in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191114

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191055

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 1:33 a.m., in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 24192023

Burglary Two/ Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 1:43 a.m., in the 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191061

Burglary Two/ Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 1:50 a.m., in the 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191060

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 5:12 a.m., in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24191091

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 7:24 a.m., in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24191142

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Second Arrest in Pattern Burglary Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more