TIGHITCO’S MRO DIVISION RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL FOR U.S. ARMY CH-47 SWASHPLATES

LADSON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO is pleased to announce that their MRO division, Overhaul Support Services, has received approval for the overhaul program of the US Army’s CH-47 swashplates. This $28M overhaul program, which has just received final approval, is expected to cover all units on the Army and FMS-operated Chinooks, with initial deliveries expected to begin March of 2025.The CH-47 Chinook is a critical aircraft for the U.S. Army, used for a variety of missions, including troop and cargo transport, medical evacuation, and disaster relief. As such, it is crucial that the aircraft's components, such as the swashplates, are maintained to the highest standards. TIGHITCO's MRO division has a proven track record of providing top-notch overhaul services, making them the ideal choice for this program."We are honored to have been chosen for this important program by the U.S. Army," said Mark Withrow, President of TIGHITCO. "Our dedicated team is providing the best possible support to our military and we are committed to ensuring the CH-47 Chinook remains a reliable and effective aircraft for our troops for decades to come."The swashplate overhaul program is expected to begin immediately and will be conducted at TIGHITCO's Overhaul Support Services MRO facility in East Granby, CT. The company has invested in state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained technicians to ensure the swashplates are overhauled to the highest standards. This program is just one of TIGHITCO's strategic growth initiatives to continue expanding top-quality MRO services to the military and OEM customers.“We are proud to be a part of this important program for the U.S. Army and look forward to delivering exceptional results,” added Shawn Hawks, TIGHITCO VP/GM. “We have worked closely with the U.S. Army to expand our capabilities and obtain final approval for these overhauls. The CH-47 swashplates will be overhauled to the highest standards, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of this critical aircraft.”About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development to testing and first-part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions, maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

