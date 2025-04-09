TIGHITCO, INC. HOSTS SOUTH CAROLINA COUNCIL ON COMPETITIVENESS

We were delighted to host this year’s event for the State of South Carolina,” — Mark Withrow, President and CEO of TIGHITCO

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO, Inc. had the honor of recently hosting the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness at its Complex Composites facility and Corporate Headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina. In a collaborative effort with the State of South Carolina to bolster the aviation market for South Carolina suppliers, local business leaders joined forces to share industry insights and get an introduction to TIGHITCO's capabilities, hosted by TIGHITCO’s CEO and Council Member, Mark Withrow. This marks the sixth year that TIGHITCO has partnered with the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness to promote innovation and opportunities within the community."We were delighted to host this year’s event for the State of South Carolina," said Mark Withrow, President and CEO of TIGHITCO. "Our Council initiatives are to help accelerate growth within the aviation community, open access to education for those entering the industry, and build infrastructure to benefit South Carolina suppliers.”The South Carolina Competitiveness Initiative was established in 2003 by a coalition of public and private individuals, community groups, and academic institutions. As the State of South Carolina navigates the industry-changing dynamics brought about by technology and innovation, the initiative is tasked with vetting, establishing, and incubating industry clusters. Their unwavering support and advocacy for progressive changes in education and workforce development continue to make a significant impact and set the standard for aviation suppliers in the State of South Carolina.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development to testing and first-part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions, maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

