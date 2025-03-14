YayEye World's 1st Search Create Share Platform Satvik Gangavarapu - Tech Raid Founder & CEO

YayEye, a $12B AI-native technology and category builder, is set to transform social media with its Search Create Share platform.

YayEye is a paradigm shift, where AI will no longer control social media. It will free it!” — Cameron Aaron

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By Cameron Aaron, Investigative Journalist and AuthorFor enquiries mail to: contact@camronaaron.comDisruptive change in technology can arrive with high-profile IPOs and media attention, or it can develop quietly until it reshapes entire industries. YayEye by Tech Raid represents the latter, a groundbreaking AI-driven digital infrastructure designed to integrate social media with large language models (LLMs). This next generation "Search Create Share" platform consolidates AI-powered content creation, distribution, and monetization into a single ecosystem, offering a new approach to digital interaction that has the potential to redefine the future of AI and social networking.YayEye is redefining social media with 'Search Create Share', a multi-LLM ecosystem powered by GPUs and LPUs. As a full scale, AI-native platform, it does not need separate tools like ChatGPT, Canva, Midjourney, and RunwayML by integrating advanced AI-driven content creation into a single system. YayEye removes these functions and reinvents the way posts are created. With the world's first Instant Post Generator, users are able to simply search, choose styles, create their posts in seconds.Creators choose their own advertisers from a curated list of partners, there are no engagement farming ad models. YayEye uses its own digital currency, YayCoins, directly linked to USD. Users can choose to keep 100% of their ad revenue, not the 55% cut that other social media platforms impose. Users can instantly repost their AI-generated YayEye posts to any other platform, turning YayEye into the control center of social media, not just another feed to scroll through. It blends the immersive experience of Netflix, the social fluidity of Instagram, and the intuitive navigation of 3D maps; built for control, not consumption.THE FINANCIAL BACKBONEYayEye's AI-driven social media ecosystem requires extensive computational resources, positioning it within the evolving landscape of digital content creation and advertising.Rocher Cyrus, CPA - former KPMG and PwC manager and now Managing Partner at GIM.CPA, is leading the series funding for YayEye. He confirms that the company is set to close the funding round at a $12 billion valuation, a testament to the platform’s AI-driven infrastructure and market potential.This valuation reflects the AI infrastructure investment necessary to operate a large-scale, multi-LLM social platform designed for broad consumer adoption. If fully realized, it would represent one of the first B2C platforms built entirely around LLM technology.The company has set a conservative user target of 200 million within the first year, based on projected adoption rates. Rocher notes that, depending on market conditions, user growth could exceed initial expectations.For further information or clarifications, Rocher Cyrus can be reached at rcyrus@gim.cpa.According to Abhilash, Co-Founder of Tech Raid, who is the Data & AI Lead at Google ANZ for Media and Telecom, the full potential of LLMs (Large Language Models) has yet to be realized. While AI adoption has surged, he believes that most applications remain surface-level, failing to showcase the true depth and capability of these models."AI today is still in its infancy when it comes to real-world application. While we’ve seen progress in chatbots, image generation, and automation, no platform has pushed the boundaries of what LLMs can truly achieve at scale, until now. YayEye is not just an incremental step forward; it is a complete redefinition of how AI interacts with users. This is the first large scale platform to merge social media, AI-driven content creation, and monetization into a single, seamless ecosystem. With YayEye, the world will finally see what LLMs are truly capable of."A CHANCE ENCOUNTER WITH FOUNDER OF TECH RAID & YAYEYEA chance encounter with Satvik Gangavarapu, the "Crocodile Dundee of tech," can redefine the perception of how modern tech founders operate. Gangavarapu remains intentionally low-profile, preferring to let innovation speak for itself. Far from the image of a polished billionaire in a black turtleneck, his approach reflects a dynamic, high-intensity mindset. Cameron's interview with Gangavarapu was preceded by after an all-night AI development session and deep machine-learning experimentation, an 87-mile drive, a skydive to reset, a scuba dive, and a quick meal before returning to Ballarat in time for the interview online. With a presence that feels straight out of a cyberpunk revolution, a way of speaking that resembles a street prophet, and the confidence of someone always two steps ahead, Gangavarapu exemplifies a new breed of tech visionary.Born in India, established in Australia, and Harvard educated, Satvik Gangavarapu has been battle tested in the world of distressed non-performing assets and complex business turnarounds. His experience spans infrastructure, utilities, technology, healthcare, and services, providing hands on insights into businesses rising, falling, and being rebuilt from the ground up. Known for an intense presence and a methodology best described as calculated chaos, Gangavarapu seamlessly navigates between deep discussions on AI’s impact on society and geopolitical stability to conversations about finance, infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing; before shifting effortlessly to topics like scuba diving and the structural flaws of social media. "As a disruptor who keeps his strategy tightly held, Gangavarapu remains an enigma, impossible to categorize but impossible to overlook. He is building YayEye with the resilience to withstand global challenges."Cameron Aaron, the journalist who interviewed Gangavarapu states "Tech CEOs typically fall into two categories: those like Zuckerberg, Nadella, Cook, and Pichai, who cultivate a polished corporate image, and those like Musk, Chamath, and Balaji, who embrace disruption with bold, often controversial statements. Satvik Gangavarapu defies both molds. If Musk had traded Silicon Valley boardrooms for the Australian outback, thrived on adrenaline, and swapped online debates for Guinness-fueled innovation, the comparison would be closer. Gangavarapu’s world is one of unpredictability, where access isn’t granted through traditional networking, but through raw, unfiltered exchanges that challenge the status quo. Gangavarapu spends most of his time in the Australian Outback"SEARCH CREATE SHARE vs SOCIAL MEDIA – A DISRUPTION ON THE HORIZONSocial media faces a potential industry shift as YayEye introduces a fundamentally different approach to social interaction. While Social Media's ecosystem is built on ad-driven engagement, YayEye is designed to challenge that model entirely with its Search Create Share paradigm. By transforming social media into a content-generation engine controlled by users, YayEye redefines how digital content is created, monetized, and distributed.DeepSeek transformed AI search, prompting a rapid industry response. YayEye is positioned to drive a similar shift in social media with its shift to Search Create Share. Rather than launching prematurely, YayEye is methodically developing its AI infrastructure, maintaining a calculated pace until the optimal moment for disruption arrives.When that moment arrives, platforms dependent on ad-driven engagement, algorithmic control, and engagement farming will experience one of the most significant power shifts in the history of digital media. "For the first time, AI won’t control social media. It will free it!"

Product Leak of World's 1st Instant Post Generator

