Commission on Judicial Selection Nominates Finalists for Seventh Judicial Position
ELY, NV, March 11, 2025 – The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection convened on March 11, 2025,to interview 5 applicants vying to be appointed to the vacancy on the 7th Judicial District Court. The Commission has completed its work by selecting three nominees. The Commission will forward the names of the nominees to Governor Lombardo. The Governor has thirty days from the date of receipt of the applicant names to make an appointment.
Department 2 has been made vacant by the retirement of Judge Gary Fairman. The Commission nominated the following applicants to Governor Lombardo:
- Jane Eberhardy
- Dylan Frehner
- John Muije
Nevada attorneys at least 25 years old, with 10 years of legal experience, and 2 years of Nevada legal practice and residency were eligible to apply.
Governor Lombardo has thirty days to select an appointee for the vacancy from the names provided by the Commission, by April 10, 2025. The current term for all district court judges in Nevada expires January 4, 2027.
###
About the Commission on Judicial Selection
The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection is composed of seven permanent members and two temporary members for each selection - the Supreme Court Chief Justice, three non-attorneys appointed by the Governor, and three attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Nevada. Neither the Governor nor the State Bar may appoint more than two permanent members from the same political party and cannot appoint two members from the same county. During each Commission’s Selection process, two temporary members are appointed by the Governor and State Bar respectively. Temporary Commissions expire at the conclusion of each selection process.
To view the public portions of the judicial application or for more information on the Commission on Judicial Selection, please visit the Commission's webpage at https://nvcourts.gov/aoc/committees_and_commissions/judicial_selection.
About the Nevada Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of Nevada is the highest court of the Nevada Judicial branch. There are seven Justices on the court who serve six-year terms, with one Justice serving as Chief Justice. To learn more about Nevada’s judicial branch, visit https://nvcourts.gov.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Emma Williams
The Ferraro Group
