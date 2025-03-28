Pre-orders open for products inspired by Ghost in the Shell: S.A.C. featuring Motoko Kusanagi & Tachikoma

Chronograph wristwatch - Motoko Kusanagi model Chronograph wristwatch - Tachikoma model Leather backpack Italian leather long wallet Italian Leather Holster Multifunctional Pouch

TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOEI Inc. (Headquarters: Sumida, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hajime Kobayashi) has begun accepting pre-orders for wristwatches, wallets, backpacks, smartphone cases, and tool pouches inspired by Motoko Kusanagi and Tachikoma from Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. The products will be shipped sequentially from mid-July 2025 and can be pre-ordered on the “Anime Collection” e-commerce site, which also offers overseas shipping and support through WorldShopping BIZ.

● Chronograph wristwatch - Motoko Kusanagi model

A chronograph wristwatch with a computerized dial featuring the image of Motoko Kusanagi. The chronograph hands tick away time displaying the Public Safety Section 9 logo. This special limited production of 2000 pieces has the edition number engraved on the back of the watch.

https://animecollection.jp/products/ghostintheshell_wristwatch_black

● Chronograph wristwatch - Tachikoma model

A chronograph wristwatch with the image of Tachikoma. The hands with manipulator and sensor motifs are a must-see for fans. This special limited production of 2000 pieces has the edition number engraved on the back of the watch.

https://animecollection.jp/products/ghostintheshell_wristwatch_silver

● Leather backpack

Features fan-favorite details such as Tachikoma’s manipulators and sensors, Motoko Kusanagi’s connector, and a handgun trigger. This multi-functional backpack supports your missions.

https://animecollection.jp/products/ghostintheshell_backpack

● Italian leather long wallet

Equipped with a specially designed zipper puller inspired by Tachikoma’s manipulators. In addition to a three-compartment coin pocket that enhances organization and visibility, the long wallet boasts an impressive storage capacity for 17 cards.

https://animecollection.jp/products/ghostintheshell_leatherlong_wallet

● Italian Leather Bifold Wallet

Designed inspired by the QRS plug motif. This slim 20mm wallet offers storage for up to 8 cards, 30 coins, and 35 banknotes — providing compact and comfortable use.

https://animecollection.jp/products/ghostintheshell_leather_foldedwallet

● Italian Leather Holster Multifunctional Pouch

Incorporates various details reminiscent of Tachikoma’s screws and cyberspace, in a subtle design that only fans recognize.

https://animecollection.jp/products/ghostintheshell_holster_toolholder

● Italian Leather Holster Smartphone Phone Case

Inspired by Motoko Kusanagi’s holster, this item is designed for quick access—allowing you to draw your smartphone with the speed of a gunslinger.

https://animecollection.jp/products/ghostintheshell_holster_phonecase

©士郎正宗・Production I.G／講談社・攻殻機動隊製作委員会

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.