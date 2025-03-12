Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,300 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 13, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Andover Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Clark Clark-Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Darke Mississinawa Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ansonia Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Pickerington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Performance Academy Eastland
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Performance Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mason Run High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Valor Academy, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Rolling Hills Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Madeira
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Huron City of Willard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Smithfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Licking Granville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain Clearview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer St. Henry Consolidated Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery West Carrollton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Mid-East Career and Technology Centers
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Circleville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Portage Streetsboro City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Woodmore Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto Wheelersburg Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Seneca North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Old Fort Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Copley-Fairlawn City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Revere Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Frontier Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams North Central Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 13, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more