Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 13, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Andover Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Clark Clark-Shawnee Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Darke Mississinawa Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ansonia Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Pickerington Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Performance Academy Eastland

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Performance Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mason Run High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Valor Academy, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Rolling Hills Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Madeira

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Huron City of Willard

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Jefferson Smithfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Licking Granville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lorain Clearview Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer St. Henry Consolidated Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery West Carrollton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Muskingum Mid-East Career and Technology Centers

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Circleville City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Portage Streetsboro City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Woodmore Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Scioto Wheelersburg Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Seneca North Central Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Old Fort Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Copley-Fairlawn City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Revere Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Frontier Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Williams North Central Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit