Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 13, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 13, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Andover Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Clark
|Clark-Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Mississinawa Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ansonia Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Pickerington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Performance Academy Eastland
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Performance Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mason Run High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Valor Academy, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Rolling Hills Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Madeira
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Huron
|City of Willard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Smithfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Granville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Clearview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|St. Henry Consolidated Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Switzerland of Ohio Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|West Carrollton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Mid-East Career and Technology Centers
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Circleville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Streetsboro City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Woodmore Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Wheelersburg Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Old Fort Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Copley-Fairlawn City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Revere Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Frontier Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|North Central Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
