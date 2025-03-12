Special Mission at Anime Park Attraction ‘NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato’ to Launch English Version

The English-language version of the "Fraternity of the Verdant Winds" special mission is set to launch on March 29th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will relaunch its popular riddle-solving Special Mission #023, "NARUTO x Dramatic Riddle-Solving Game: Shinobi-Zato Special Mission 'Seiran no Yūai' " ("Fraternity of the Verdant Winds") with an English version available from March 29th (Saturday).

The Special Mission allows visitors to relive a certain old tale of the bond between Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. Team 7 has returned to the Village Hidden in the Leaves after their battle with Zabuza and Haku, and with the Chunin Exams approaching, Naruto and Sasuke have been bickering when they need to be polishing their teamwork. Kakashi gives them a special mission - what awaits the two as they quarrel along the way?

Due to popular demand, the long-awaited English version of the Special Mission exclusive to NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato will launch on March 29th, allowing fans to experience an original story based on the early days of Team 7, when the bond between the two ninjas was just beginning to form.

■Overview: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Special Mission "Fraternity of the Verdant Winds"

Launch Date: March 29th (Saturday), 2025

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (last entry 8:00 PM)

Content: This Special Mission allows NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato visitors to experience an original story of the characters from the Naruto series with a challenging riddle-solving game. Based on the world of Naruto, the story is based on Naruto and Sasuke's time together in Team 7. Visitors can experience the deep bond between the two while solving riddles in the natural greenery of Awaji Island in Kansai, Japan. Participants will receive a random selection of one out of two types of limited-edition original acrylic key chains as a present.

Eligibility & Price: Adults 4,800 yen, Children 3,100 yen (tax incl.) (Gold Ticket, Premium Ticket, VIP Journey Pass ticket holders)

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

