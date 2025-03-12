GOLD Certified Crowne Plaza Geneva Sows Seeds of Sustainability

Crowne Plaza Geneva Gold Certified

Geneva, renowned for its sustainable tourism, continues to set a global benchmark, with Crowne Plaza Geneva receiving Green Globe GOLD Certification.

Sustainability isn’t a choice; it’s a commitment to the future we’ve yet to build.” — Najib Arayer, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Geneva

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geneva, renowned for its commitment to sustainable tourism, continues to set a global benchmark with Crowne Plaza Geneva receiving the prestigious Green Globe GOLD Certification award. This recognition underscores the hotel’s continuous dedication to environmental responsibility and social engagement, aligning with InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) global sustainability program Journey to Tomorrow, which aims to drive positive change through responsible hospitality practices worldwide.Najib Arayer, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Geneva, emphasized the hotel’s unwavering commitment, stating, “Sustainability isn’t a choice; it’s a commitment to the future we’ve yet to build.”As part of IHG’s broader sustainability goals, Crowne Plaza Geneva has implemented impactful initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint and enhance community well-being. The hotel has taken significant steps to minimize waste, particularly plastic consumption, by replacing individual bathroom amenities with bulk dispensers, eliminating single-use portions. Additionally, to promote sustainable food choices, a vegetarian meal is now served weekly in both the staff canteen and the hotel's signature restaurant, Seventy5, reflecting a commitment to responsible sourcing and dietary diversity.A new and significant initiative for Crowne Plaza Geneva is its participation in Hotels for Trees, in which a new tree is planted for every day a guest chooses not to clean their room. To assist with transparency, this green choice can be found on the Hotels for Trees website the next day and makes a direct contribution to the afforestation projects of partner Trees for All in the Netherlands and abroad.Beyond environmental measures, Crowne Plaza Geneva actively participates in community-driven initiatives, engaging with organizations that support homeless individuals and promote diversity and inclusion. These efforts highlight the hotel’s broader commitment to social sustainability, ensuring that its impact extends beyond its doors to contribute positively to the city’s ecosystem.Green Globe Certification is a globally recognized standard for sustainable tourism, awarded to businesses that demonstrate ongoing improvement in environmental conservation, social responsibility, and economic sustainability. Crowne Plaza Geneva, first certified in 2019, reaffirms its role as a leader in sustainable hospitality.Geneva itself is a model destination for eco-conscious travelers, offering extensive green spaces, efficient public transport, and policies that encourage responsible tourism. As a key player in this sustainable movement, Crowne Plaza Geneva continues to align with the city’s vision, setting new standards for environmentally responsible hospitality.For more information, please contact:Camille Montagne (elle/she/her)Learning & Development Manager In Charge Of SustainabilityDirect: +41 22 919 37 09Camille.Montagne@ihg.comIntercontinental GenèveChemin du Petit Saconnex 7-9, 1209Geneva, Switzerlandgeneva.intercontinental.comCrowne Plaza GenevaAvenue Louis Casaï 75-77, 1216Geneva, Switzerland

