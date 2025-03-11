Anti-inflammatory diet: calming the fire 

The Latin word for inflammation translates to “a kindling, a setting on fire.” Ancient Romans defined inflammation by four signs: redness, swelling, fever and pain—a definition that holds true today. Think back to the last time you recovered from a cut, burn or infection. That’s inflammation working to protect your body.

When faced with an injury or illness, the immune system activates and starts the healing process by sending extra blood with nutrients and immune cells to the affected area. This reaction is essential to protecting tissues and maintaining health. However, when inflammation doesn’t respond as it’s supposed to, it can lead to problems.

Chronic, low-grade inflammation is associated with conditions including:

Heart disease

Type 2 diabetes

Arthritis

Neurodegenerative diseases (such as Alzheimer’s)

Cancer

Autoimmune diseases

While many factors are involved and some are out of our control, our diet can help manage chronic inflammation.

The standard American diet is typically high in saturated fats, omega-6 fatty acids and refined carbohydrates. These can contribute to chronic inflammation over time. Moving toward an anti-inflammatory diet is one way to start calming inflammation. This includes replacing these foods with monounsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids and more colorful, fibrous foods.

Fruits and vegetables are anti-inflammatory superstars containing fiber, antioxidants and polyphenols. Try filling half your plate and include as much variety and color as you can.

Fiber foods include legumes, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. These can lower pro-inflammatory molecules and help regulate blood glucose levels following a meal.

Monounsaturated fats (MUFAs) include olive oil, nuts and seeds. When replacing foods high in saturated fats, such as meat, butter, and cheese, MUFAs can help lower inflammation.

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fatty fish, fish oil supplements, nuts and seeds, and some plant oils. Increasing omega-3 fatty acids and reducing omega-6 fatty acids from vegetable oils (such as fried foods) can reduce pro-inflammatory molecules.

Magnesium has shown a strong anti-inflammatory response. Food sources include legumes, nuts, leafy greens and whole grains.

These are just some of the components of an anti-inflammatory diet. The Mediterranean Diet is one example of how to incorporate more of these inflammation-fighting foods.

Research also consistently supports the anti-inflammatory benefits of more plant-forward diets. Check out VA’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen plant-based cookbook for recipe inspiration.

If you’re interested in this or any other nutrition-related topic, contact your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian.