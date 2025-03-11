Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,313 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in 2022 Sexual Abuse Case

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in burglary and sexual assault offenses that occurred in the Third District in January 2022.

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 1500 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

On Friday, March 7, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant 41-year-old Verrazano Alton Porter of Fort Washington, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary in the First Degree and Third Degree Sex Abuse.

CCN: 22004283

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in 2022 Sexual Abuse Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more