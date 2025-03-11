MPD Makes Arrest in 2022 Sexual Abuse Case
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in burglary and sexual assault offenses that occurred in the Third District in January 2022.
On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 1500 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.
On Friday, March 7, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant 41-year-old Verrazano Alton Porter of Fort Washington, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary in the First Degree and Third Degree Sex Abuse.
CCN: 22004283
