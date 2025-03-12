Flextank Gives WiVi Conference Attendees New Ways to Cut Costs, and Increase Margins and Revenue

Flextanks help Craft Beverage Makers reduce overhead and OpEx costs, and expand capacity. Flextanks help wineries create the space-efficiency, productivity, sustainabilitiy and revenue improvements. Wineries can reduce OpEx, and increase output and margin. Flextanks help wineries increase capacity, and reduce costs. Flextanks deliver controllable, stackable, sustainable production via adjustable oxygen-permeable surface area-to-volume ratio and related wall thickness and configuration.

Flextank delivers proven, sustainable production capabilites that help winemakers incrase productivity and create award-winning wine.

Blind taste trials confirm that there's no difference in the profile of wines produced in a Flextank vs. an oak barrel. Flextanks provide award-winning winemaking capability at a fraction of the cost.” — Jonathan Smalley, Flextank CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flextank, the leader in advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks for wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage, announced that the company’s winemaking experts will present ways for wineries to reduce operational expense (OpEx) costs, expand production, increase efficiency, and improve revenue and margins at the WiVi Conference & Tradeshow, March 13, in Paso Robles, at the Flextank WiVi Conference Booth #227

“For more than two-decades blind taste trials confirm that there is no difference in the quality or oak profile of wines produced in a Flextank compared to a traditional oak barrel. Wine makers using Flextanks enjoy the benefit of producing award-winning wines at the fraction of the cost of using traditional oak barrels,” said Flextank CEO, Jonathan Smalley. “Flextanks also provide significant storage and labor savings in winery operations. With today’s economic pressures on the wine industry, it’s time to rediscover a newer, proven, more sustainable technology that creates quality wines.”

Flextank will provide free online tools, expert guidance, and winery production and project consultation tips that are designed to help winery operators reduce their OpEx overhead and increase their productivity, sustainability, and margins. These tools will help winery CFOs and winemakers:

• Estimate in real-time a Winery’s projected production, OpEx costs and potential revenue.

• Assess Flextank and barrel requirements by gallons or liters.

• Reduce overhead and OpEx costs, and expand capacity and production efficiency.

• Develop custom, durable long-term production and storage solutions.

Winery attendees can both access the Real-Time Flextank Revenue + Operational Expense Calculator at the WiVi Booth #227, or online. Users can then send the results directly to their email, via the interactive calculator. Attendees can also obtain free downloadable checklists and content to help their wineries increase productivity and revenue.

About WiVi Central Coast Conference & Tradeshow

The conference and tradeshow feature sessions by top industry leaders on regional viticulture, enology and DTC topics and gives attendees the opportunity to understand and experience new trends and technology. For more information, see: https://wivicentralcoast.com/

• Event: WiVi Central Coast Conference & Tradeshow https://wivicentralcoast.com/ - The largest gathering of wineries, growers and vendors on the Central Coast.

• When: Thursday, March 13, 2025

• Where: Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

• Demonstrations: Flextank Booth #227

• Presentation: 10 Effective Ways to Reduce Winery Production Costs, and Increase Productivity, Margins, Sustainability and Revenue.

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient production. More than 5000 wineries, cideries and craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for efficient, controllable, sustainable production. Flextanks are: Cost effective, sustainable, efficient, controllable, and award-winning. Flextank is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: https://flextank.com/.

