Amazing Love Movement Weekend Honors Teachers at Comedy Show with Omar Gooding and Benefit Youth at All-Star Zoom-a-Thon

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Amazing Love Movement , founded and led by Apostle Mardia Scott , continues its mission to uplift communities nationwide through faith, service, and empowerment. Now in its fifth year, the movement launches its first-ever Teachers' Appreciation Day, culminating in a Comedy Show featuring Dana Boucher with Omar Gooding headlining on March 15 at 70805 Conversion Center, 5339 Choctaw Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana from 8 to 10 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Doors open at 7 p.m. This special event will honor the unwavering dedication of educators who ensure students receive the quality education they deserve."Our Teachers' Appreciation Day, Comedy Show and Zoom-a-Thon with Omar Gooding, Anthony Hamilton, Miguel A. Nunez Jr. and more will benefit prison prevention efforts and to motivate at-risk youth," said Apostle Scott."This weekend is packed with philanthropic opportunities: Teachers' Appreciation Day, Comedy Show, and on Sunday, March 16, All-Star Zoom-a-Thon, which will generate crucial donations for prison prevention efforts and activities that benefit at-risk youth programs," said Apostle Scott. “Funds raised go directly toward keeping kids out of prison and creating brighter futures. Our ‘Buy One, Bless One’ initiative encourages supporters to purchase a shirt for themselves and one for a child. That second shirt becomes an entry to the comedy show on March 15 and a Pelicans game on Monday, March 17, giving them experiences they’ll never forget.”"We are grateful to humanitarian Bill Whittle, our signature sponsor for these community events that elevate the Baton Rouge community," said Apostle Scott. "This initiative seeks to foster positive change and support within the local population." Last year, the Amazing Love initiative positively impacted over 7,000 East Baton Rouge School District students.Impact Through Zoom-a-Thon and Celebrity Support on March 16"The response from our 2024 Zoom-a-Thon was a great success. We are bringing the Zoom-a-Thon back on Sunday, March 16 at 6 pm CST with Actors Miguel A. Nunez, Jr, Omar Gooding, Music Artist Anthony Hamilton, and more to virtually talk about how the Amazing Love Movement has impacted their lives and to hear 70-seconds of testimony to people who log in," said Apostle Scott. To participate, click the Zoom-a-Thon form to complete a form to secure your time slot or scan the QR code on the flyer to claim your moment and spread the message of faith, hope, and love. Slot times are limited.A Mission of Love and Transformation“Our mission is to restore the focus of every community back to the amazing, unconditional love of God by forging partnerships and encouraging community engagement that can spark changes across the nation,” said Apostle Scott.Through hands-on engagement and community partnerships with organizations like the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans and the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, the movement is driving real change. One of its signature initiatives, the ‘His Love is Amazing’ T-shirt campaign, has become a powerful symbol of faith and unity.The movement’s outreach has transformed countless lives, including more than 24,000 former inmates who have received ‘His Love is Amazing’ T-shirts—a reminder that God’s love remains unwavering. These shirts do more than spread a message; they serve as tickets to exclusive experiences, such as NBA games, as part of the movement’s outreach programs.Join the Movement for ChangeWith a growing network of supporters, the Amazing Love Movement remains committed to breaking cycles of incarceration, empowering youth, and strengthening communities through faith and service.For more information on how to support the movement or participate in upcoming events, visit www.hisloveisamazing.com . For interviews or press credential request, contact Marie Lemelle at 213-276-7827 or marielemelle@platinumstarpr.com.About Apostle Mardia Scott and Scott Enterprises InternationalApostle Mardia Scott is a visionary leader dedicated to transforming lives through faith, music, and community outreach. As the founder of Scott Enterprises International, she oversees multiple initiatives designed to uplift individuals and communities, including:• S.A.L.T. RECORDS – Music Label & Production• AMAZING MUSIC STREAMING, LLC – Music Distribution• AMAZING APPAREL – T-Shirt & Merchandise Manufacturing• AMAZING LOVE MINISTRIES INC. – 501(c)(3) Non-ProfitThe Amazing Love Movement operates on three core pillars:• Declaration• Motivation• Demonstration

