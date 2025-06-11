Yaba TV to Host 1st Annual Juneteenth Cultural Celebration Remembering Freedom Delayed and Honoring African Heritage

On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday, commemorating June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act recognizes the end of slavery and honors Black Americans' resilience and contributions. Producer of the June 14th event at the Golden Sails Hotel, Elizabeth Sis Sia Yaba, business owner, CEO, founder of Yaba Media Group, television talk show host of Yaba TV Los Angeles, ambassador to the Los Angeles Multicultural Community, is a native of Sierra Leone. The evening's live entertainment is highlighted with the performance of Windy Barnes and The Influentials. Barnes has toured with Julio Iglesias, Stevie Wonder and Michael Bolton and has performed extensively in China and Southeast Asia. Elizabeth Yaba's first annual Juneteenth celebration unites and uplifts. Rather than dwell on the past, it celebrates culture and connection, featuring African dancers from Senegal, Guinea, Nigeria, and Ghana in a vibrant tribute to heritage and unity. During her 30+ years in Los Angeles, Elizabeth founded the annual Yaba TV Black History Month Festival, drawing thousands to a vibrant event. It united businesses, political, and ethnic communities with one purpose: Let’s come together – there is power in numbers.

Golden Sails Hotel in Long Beach is the venue for an inspiring evening featuring African dance, cuisine from the Diaspora, and bringing communities together.

Juneteenth is personal for all of us. Enslaved people were of African descent, and we honor them rooted in joy—through music, dance, food, family, and community. It’s how we heal, remember, and rise.” — Elizabeth Sia Sia Yaba, founder and CEO of Yaba TV & Radio Shows.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juneteenth is more than a national holiday. It is a sacred remembrance. A celebration of freedom delayed but not denied. On Saturday, June 14, 2025, Yaba TV presents its 1st Annual Juneteenth Cultural Celebration at the Crystal Ballroom inside the Golden Sails Hotel at 6285 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90903 from 7 PM to 11 PM. With free parking available, the community is invited to bring their families, elders, neighbors, and stories to a vibrant, heartfelt evening that pays homage to the legacy of freedom through African traditions.The celebration is produced by Elizabeth Sia Sia Yaba , founder and CEO of Yaba TV & Radio Shows and a proud member of the Kono Tribe of Sierra Leone. A cultural visionary and media pioneer since 1992, Sia Sia is known for championing stories that bridge the African diaspora with African American communities through education, culture, and activism."Juneteenth is important to grassroots Africans because the “slaves” in question were or are of African descent," said Yaba. "When Africans commemorate, it comes with singing and dancing, along with authentic cuisine, and that’s what we are doing on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at our Juneteenth cultural celebration. Juneteenth tells the struggle and fight of our forefathers, reminding us of the hard work of the enslaved for freedom."On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday. Juneteenth marks the announcement of emancipation to enslaved African Americans in Texas on June 19, 1865—more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. For many African and African American communities, it remains a time to reflect, rejoice, and reassert identity.“Juneteenth is personal for us,” said Yaba. “The enslaved people were of African descent, and our way of honoring them is rooted in joy—through music, dance, food, and family. It’s how we heal. It’s how we remember. It’s how we rise.” The program includes high-energy performances by cultural dancers representing Senegal, Guinea, Nigeria, and Ghana, a live musical set by Windy Barnes and The Influentials, and a specially curated dinner featuring African dishes such as jollof rice, pounded yam, and efo riro, a Nigerian spinach stew.Among the evening’s confirmed special guests are:Sharifah Hardie, California gubernatorial candidateCouncilman Jonathan Bowers, Compton District 3Mayor Emma Sharif, City of ComptonMayor Tasha Cerda, City of GardenaMayor Rex Richardson, City of Long BeachCouncilmember Bridget Lewis, City of TorranceAward-winning actor Idrees DegasBowers, who began his public service career in 1979 as an EMT at Martin Luther King Hospital and later served as a firefighter with the Compton Fire Department, will deliver remarks. A Compton resident of more than 60 years, Bowers offered this powerful reflection, “This is more than a celebration. This is a spiritual homecoming,” said Bowers. “Juneteenth reminds us that our ancestors survived the unthinkable so we could thrive. We dance not just in tribute—but in triumph. We eat the food they preserved through pain. We speak the names they were forced to forget. And we stand tall, together, because we are the legacy. We are the freedom. We are still here.”In addition to performances and speakers, the event will highlight a curated marketplace of community vendors and organizations, including:Richard Omordia CosmeticsPALS, Inc. – Behavior Management Day ProgramDarryl Crutchfield, Founder of Saving All KidsSiriya Malkia – Skincare and beauty productsJoely Simpson – Avon Independent SalesDr. Moses McCutcheon – School to Success Youth InitiativeFounded in 1992, Yaba TV Los Angeles has become a multicultural platform celebrating Black excellence, heritage, and unity through powerful storytelling. With millions of global viewers, the show continues to serve as a bridge for dialogue, education, and empowerment across generations and continents. Yaba TV Los Angeles is broadcasted on KCAL-9 Los Angeles every Sunday at 4 p.m. and is accessible through cable and satellite services. For more information, go to https://yabatvlosangeles.com/ For media inquiries and VIP reservations, contact Sarah Downs at 562-833-8294 or visit https://yabatvlosangeles.com

