From Crisis to Cinematic Courage: Haiti International Film Festival Marks 10 Years of Liberation Through Storytelling

The 10 Annual Haiti International Film Festival opens on August 16 at 11 a.m. at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre at 4800 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles. The host for the 10th Annual Haiti International Film Festival is Béchir Sylvain, a multi-hyphenate Haitian-American actor, writer, director, and producer, who stars as Leclerc in “Jurassic World Rebirth," in theaters now. Jacquil Constant—filmmaker, cinema professor, and founder of the Haiti International Film Festival, consistently brings the world of Haitian creatives to the forefront of the independent film industry. One of the feature films in HIFF is Mountains: A Haitian demolition worker confronts the harsh realities of redevelopment as he is tasked with dismantling his rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Directed by Monica Sorelle Explore Haiti at the Haitian Revolution: Art of the Haitian Global South, at Pasadena City College’s Boone Family Gallery, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, in the Center for the Art. It is open now and runs until August 14 from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Hosted by Actor Béchir Sylvain, "Liberty: The Art of Liberation in Haitian Cinema", HIFF’s theme, opens on August 16 at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Hollywood

The power of Haitian storytelling cannot be overstated. Haiti International Film Festival remains committed to platforming voices that counter stereotypes and restore nuance to Haitian identity.”” — Jacquil Constant, award-winning filmmaker and Executive Director of HIFF.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Haiti stands at a perilous crossroads—besieged by gang violence, political unrest, and global neglect—the 10th Annual Haiti International Film Festival (HIFF) returns as both a celebration and a cinematic resistance. Hosted by Actor Béchir Sylvain , a multi-hyphenate Haitian-American actor, writer, director, and producer, the festival opens on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, 4800 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90027, shining a spotlight on powerful Haitian and diasporic stories that demand to be seen. Sylvain stars as Leclerc in “Jurassic World Rebirth," in theaters now.“With only 24% of independent films being made every year, the film industry is in desperate need of aspiring filmmakers who seek to create stories that uplift society,” says Jacquil Constant , award-winning filmmaker and Executive Director of HIFF. “The filmmakers behind these stories need support, visibility, and validation. That’s why I created the Haiti International Film Festival—to give them a platform to showcase their work right here in Hollywood.”This year’s theme, “Liberty: The Art of Liberation in Haitian Cinema,” salutes the fearless voices reclaiming their narratives and creating space for truth, memory, and justice on screen.“The power of Haitian storytelling cannot be overstated,” says Constant. “With Haiti under siege from gang violence, political collapse, and international neglect, the act of storytelling is more than cultural—it’s essential. HIFF remains committed to platforming voices that counter stereotypes and restore nuance to Haitian identity.” This year's HIFF is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, the LA Department of Cultural Affairs, and Color Congress.HIFF 2025: A Cinematic ReclamationThe 2025 official selections are bold, urgent, and unapologetically Haitian—reflecting the beauty, trauma, love, and resilience of the Haitian people. Highlights include:. Broken Hope by Hess Wesley. EVIL, I by Vanessa Beletic. Keur Simbara by Sea Mahsati. SIMONE by Philippe RocAdditional films from Gabriyèl Barlatier, Al’Ikens Plancher, Samuel Vincent, Robenson Lauvince, Joshua Jean-Baptiste, Nicholson Thibault, Isaiah Francis, Owokere “Benji” Unanaowo, and Fernandel Almonor span genres and generations, offering gripping explorations of identity, displacement, history, romance, survival, and imagination.Anténor Firmin: Between the sword and the pen, or on the equality of human races. Directed by Arnold AntoninRuntime: 1h 18min French & Creole with subtitles in French, English & SpanishTrailer: https://youtu.be/NXcjWkr8Jvc?si=MjIwn-dkKmTtdNfV Kidnapping Inc.: Doc and Zoe are two hapless kidnappers tasked with what appears to be a simple abduction for hire, only to find out that it's anything but and end up in the middle of a political conspiracy. Directed by Bruno MourralRuntime: 1 hour 47 minsTrailer: https://youtu.be/AO7xmb4ZV10?si=-ik_V5rHG_9Eipkr Mountains: A Haitian demolition worker confronts the harsh realities of redevelopment as he is tasked with dismantling his rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Directed Monica SorelleRuntime: 1 hour 35 minsTrailer: https://youtu.be/-dxoI4AGJqU?si=xZ9fWP_go8icUlLt HIFF at 10: A Decade of Cultural ImpactFounded in 2015, HIFF has emerged as the premier platform for Haitian and diasporic creatives—bridging continents, confronting bias, giving voice to the voiceless, and building cultural pride through film. The festival’s leadership includes:. Jacquil Constant – Founder, documentary filmmaker, and global cultural advocate. Cliff Decatrel – Oscar & Emmy-winning producer and CEO of Deca-Media Productions. Dr. Petrouchka Moïse – Professor, artist, and Haitian culture scholar. Bechir Sylvain – Actor, writer, and producer ("Jurassic World Rebirth" 2025). Alain Martin – Documentary filmmaker and visual storyteller. Vancie Manigat – Author, producer, and festival operations coordinatorJoin the Movement: Watch the Films. Share the Stories. Amplify the Culture.At a time when Haitian lives are often misrepresented or ignored, HIFF invites the global community to bear witness—to stories that refuse silence, to filmmakers who won’t back down, and to a nation that continues to rise through creativity.Tickets & More Info:jconstant@haitiinternationalfilmfestival.orgHaitian Art ExhibitAs part of the 10th Annual Haiti International Film Festival, the rich legacy and dynamic creativity of Haiti will be further explored through a powerful art exhibition titled Haitian Revolution: Art of the Haitian Global South, held at Pasadena City College’s Boone Family Gallery, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd.Pasadena, CA 91106. The Boone Art Gallery is in the Center for the Arts. The exhibition, which is open now, will run until August 14. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.This milestone exhibit honors the enduring spirit of Haitian independence and innovation by showcasing historical and contemporary works that celebrate Haiti’s rich cultural heritage and its global influence.Curated by Jacquil Constant—filmmaker, cinema professor, and founder of the Haiti International Film Festival—the exhibit features portraits of Haiti’s revolutionary heroes, including Toussaint Louverture, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Henri Christophe, and Alexandre Pétion, whose legacy still inspires freedom movements around the world. Constant will also screen his award-winning documentary, Haiti Is A Nation of Artists, offering an intimate view into the lives of Haitian artists creating transformative work after the 2010 earthquake.Contemporary Haitian artists, including Saurel Louis and Ayanna Legros, will be prominently featured. Louis’s vivid, magical realist paintings reflect the beauty of Haitian homes and daily life, while Legros’s recycled art draws inspiration from rural communities, repurposing materials like alcohol bottles into striking social commentary."The exhibit also uplifts the voices and resilience of Haitian women—honored as the poto mitan, or family pillars—through powerful imagery depicting their liberation and leadership in restoring communities," said Constant. "This dynamic cultural experience amplifies the mission of the Haiti International Film Festival to celebrate Haitian creatives and their global impact."Follow HIFF:Instagram: @hiffla1#HIFF2025 #LiberationCinema #DiasporaStories #HaitiOnScreen #HaitiRising #TellOurStories

Welcome to the 10th Annual Haiti International Film Festival

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.