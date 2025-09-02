The Monique Woolley Foundation Announces 2nd Annual When Feeling Blue Think Yellow to Honor Heroes at the Intuit Dome
The “When Feeling Blue Think Yellow” Honoring Our Everyday Heroes event is a call to action to the community to honor bravery while breaking stigma around mental health.
The event commemorates the families who lost everything and celebrates heroes who risked their lives to save others during the Eaton and Palisades Fires
WHAT: An evening honoring the extraordinary bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of firefighters, first responders, military service members, and community leaders.
WHEN: Monday, October 20, 2025
Yellow carpet arrivals: 4 p.m.
Main program: 5 p.m.–10 p.m.
Surprise Celebrity Host (to be announced)
Co-Host: Ad Emerson
WHERE: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
WHY: To celebrate and honor the courage of everyday heroes while raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. This year’s program will spotlight the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire of January 7, 2025, honoring both families who lost everything and the heroes who risked their lives to save others.
“Our first responders, military, and community heroes are often the first to show up for us in times of crisis, whether battling fires, saving lives, or holding the line when chaos strikes,” said Amour Delus, CEO/Founder of The Monique Woolley Foundation. “This event is our chance to show up for them, to honor their sacrifices, uplift their voices, and remind our communities that true bravery also means asking for help when we need it.”
Honorees
Brigadier General (CA) Larry K. Adams – Commanding General, California State Guard
Captain (CA) LaStacia Neat – Aide De Camp to the Commander, California State Guard
Fire Chief Gregory Barton – BHFD
Chief Mark Stainbrook – BHPD
Dr. Brenda Threatt – Director, Veteran Services, El Camino College; Chaplain, California State Guard, Army Division
Jeffery Baumunk
Battalion Chief Tom Fitzgerald of Olympia, Washington (Retired)
Sgt. Major Charles Cook, Jr., President of Los Angeles Montford Marines
"We are honored that Larry Lee, a Former NFL player, NFL executive, and leader of one of the hottest cover bands in the nation, will be a presenter," said Delus. "Music legend R.K. Records/Management Founder and President/Chief Executive Officer, Jay Pugh, will also be in attendance."
WFBTY Ambassadors/Survivors
Angel Collins – U.S. Army veteran and realtor
Cindy Yates – Advocate and community leader
Darrell Dupre – Vice President, The Monique Woolley Foundation
Danielle McKnight – Businesswoman and tattoo artist
Diana Nguyen – Entrepreneur and podcast host
Gloria Jimenez – Model and 2024 USOA Ms. Beverly Hills
Humberto Meza – Actor and author
Jennifer Jost – Wealth advisor
Jennifer Messina – Army veteran and music artist
Marcus Alexander Woolley- Massage therapist
Misty Smith – Massage therapist
Olympian Sharrieffa Barksdale
Robert D. Jones – Retired U.S. military veteran
Tanasha Allwood – Author and producer
Tania Carmenate – Songwriter
Entertainment
Live performance by Datrian Johnson
National Anthem sung by Ranella Ferrer
Singer- dancer Ruxandra
By purchasing a reserved seat or sponsorship package, attendees gain access to heartfelt tributes, live performances, and reflections from honorees and their families.
Behind this evening of inspiration is a story of love and loss. Monique “Mo” Woolley, a beloved daughter, mother, sister, and friend, tragically died by suicide on June 23, 2015. In her memory, Delus, her mother, launched the #WhenFeelingBlueThinkYellow movement, shining a light on mental health, celebrating everyday heroes, and transforming pain into purpose.
Tickets and Sponsorships
Early bird tickets available until September 20, 2025
Sponsorship opportunities available for individuals, businesses, and organizations
About The Monique Woolley Foundation
The Monique Woolley Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention while celebrating the resilience of everyday heroes. Through advocacy, outreach, and storytelling, the Foundation carries forward Monique’s legacy with compassion, courage, and love.
Saluting Courage, Celebrating Service Honoring Everyday Heroes First Responders. Extraordinary Impact
