Benefits of Canine Allergy Testing and 2025’s Best At-Home Allergy Test for your Dog

DNA My Dog Canine Allergy Test DNA My Dog Canine Allergy Test Kit Contents DNA My Dog

Spring is in the air! It’s the perfect time to get to the root of your dog’s allergies and environmental sensitivities with the best dog allergy test of 2025.

Super easy and insightful. This was a quick swab with all supplies included. Never would have guessed my dog was allergic to chicken!” — Joy

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many pup parents have come to know all too well, canine allergies can be a nightmare for our four-legged friends. Uncomfortable symptoms such as itchy skin, stomach problems, and respiratory issues are tell-tale signs that a dog is struggling with allergies, and the source of those allergies can be quite difficult to identify. DNA My Dog ’s Canine Allergy Test has provided much-needed relief for pups and pup parents around the world. The best-in-class allergy test comes at an affordable price point of $107.99, allows for convenient at-home sample collection, and covers over 125 environmental, household, and food allergens to help pet parents get to the root of what’s causing their dog’s discomfort.Canine allergy samples are extracted and analyzed in DNA My Dog’s canine genetics laboratory using the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) method of testing. ELISA is considered the gold standard of immunosorbent assays since it is highly sensitive and able to detect and quantify substances including proteins, glycoproteins, hormones, and other measurements of allergy sensitivity.In a recent review published on hepper.com , author Jessica Kim states, “DNA My Dog’s Canine Allergy Test is a good value. It’s a quick and easy way to look for over 120 food and environmental allergens with just one test. The price of the testing kit is comparable to other brands’ allergy tests and can help you save time and money by helping you quickly identify different allergens irritating your dog.”“DNA My Dog has a responsive customer service team that’s available to help you in every part of the testing process.” Kim continued. “You can speak with a customer service representative by phone or send an email.”The Canine Allergy Test kit includes a cotton swab and sample tube for sample collection, along with a pre-paid return envelope and detailed instructions. Results are complete within 2-3 weeks of the date the sample arrives at DNA My Dog’s laboratory and include an interactive report and custom food recommendations that can be shared with your veterinarian. Expedited 7-day results are also available for an additional cost.Benefits of at-home allergy tests for dogs:Knowing what foods and environmental allergens are triggering symptoms can help fast-track the process of helping our dogs feel their best. DNA My Dog’s at-home canine allergy test is an affordable and convenient alternative to costly vet visits, and a relief for dogs who experience stress and anxiety upon in-clinic trips. By using the highly sensitive ELISA testing method, pet parents can rest assured that their dog’s results are over 98% accurate and include food recommendations from top-brands that don’t include any ingredients they’ve experienced sensitivities to. The interactive results report provided by DNA My Dog can also be shared with your veterinarian.Client Testimonials:“Super easy and insightful. This was a quick swab with all supplies included. I had to mail the kit out for analysis. It took a few weeks but I received an email that my results were in with a link to access them in the account I set up before mailing the specimen. Never would have guessed my dog was allergic to chicken!” - Joy“My girl has had mild to moderate allergy symptoms most of her life. I was thinking a chicken allergy but removing it from her diet only gave her limited relief. So, the DNA My Dog Allergy testing was suggested by a dog trainer. What an eye opener! Allergies to chicken, beef & halibut were not surprising, but rosemary, coconut & flaxseed were! The top-quality dry food I was feeding her contain these. I was able to find a new kibble that had none of the allergens on her list. And it’s cheaper! Now my girl at 6 is the healthiest she has ever been!” - Marian“The report is quite comprehensive with a lot of recommendations and helpful tips. It also provided food recommendations. The results were not all surprising, but there were a few that we were not aware of, including dust mites which I now suspect is the major culprit.” - AmandaAbout DNA My Dog:Headquartered in Toronto, ON, DNA My Dog was one of the first organizations to offer a consumer-based Canine Allergy Test. Since 2008, the company has expanded its offerings to include the world's only Deceased Dog DNA Test, and the first-ever Canine Genetic Age test, and Breed Identification Tests covering over 350 breeds. Using the latest CNV technology and the golden-standard ELISA method, clients can expect tests like no other.DNA My Dog is deeply rooted in the canine rescue community and partners with hundreds of rescue organizations across North America through their affiliate program, "Don’t Judge a Breed by its Cover." This program provides low-cost DNA testing for adoptable dogs and has raised over $400,000 for shelters to date.Awards and RecognitionsDNA My Dog has been recognized as the "Best Dog DNA Test" by Pet Parent Magazine and received the "Innovation in Pet Care" award from the Canine Health Association.Get to the root of your dog’s allergies today! Visit DNA My Dog's website to learn more and order an allergy test for your dog.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.