DNA My Dog and DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man award three animal rescues a $3,000 USD gift card

DNA My Dog and DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man have awarded three animal rescues a $3,000.00 USD gift card for pet food and supplies. Dog Man is now in theaters.

Like all participating rescues, the three winners of the Dog Man giveaway are shining examples of the extraordinary work people do helping the people and pups in their communities.” — CEO, Mindy Tenenbaum

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading canine genetics testing company, DNA My Dog , and DreamWorks Animation have announced the winners of their Dog Man Rescue Giveaway, awarding three animal rescues a $3,000 USD gift card for pet food and supplies, along with five DNA My Dog breed identification tests for adoptable dogs.The winners of the giveaway are Elderdog Canada, Parachutes for Pets, and Burbank Animal Shelter.With the cost of living rising and more animals being surrendered to shelters, these prizes aim to provide much-needed support to the animal rescue community during trying times.According to The National Center for Biotechnology Information, a dog’s breed is the most important factor potential adopters consider. Breed identification can lead to faster adoptions and more accurate family placements, allowing dogs to spend less time in shelters and more time with their forever families.“We were delighted to see so many people nominate their favorite rescues. Like all the rescues, the three winners of the Dog Man giveaway are shining examples of the extraordinary work people do helping the people and pups in their communities.” Said DNA My Dog’s CEO, Mindy Tenenbaum. “We look forward to helping them discover the breeds in some of their wonderful dogs!”About DNA My DogDeeply rooted in the canine rescue community, DNA My Dog is proud to partner with hundreds of rescue organizations across North America through their affiliate program, Don’t Judge a Breed by its Cover. The program provides low-cost DNA testing for adoptable dogs and helps generate funds for dogs in shelters through their affiliate link program. The program has raised over $400,000.00 to date.The Canadian owned-and-operated company was one of the first organizations to offer a consumer-based Canine DNA Test and has had a front row seat into the evolving relationship between people and their dogs.What began as a helpful test offered to shelters quickly expanded into a world-wide range of tests, including the world’s only Deceased Dog DNA Test, the development of the first ever Canine Genetic Age test, and a best-in-class Canine Allergy Test. DNA My Dog uses the latest in CNV technology to pinpoint the breeds in a dog using a database of over 350 breeds with over 99% accuracy. With this next generation technology, clients can expect a test like no other.About DreamWorks Animation’s Dog ManPart dog, part man, all hero.From DreamWorks Animation—creators of the beloved blockbuster franchises Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and The Boss Baby—comes the canine-crime-fighting film adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s New York Times bestselling literary phenomenon: Dog Man.When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over.As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out, Free Guy), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson; Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island). Petey’s latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man.When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together.Dog Man also stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Rango) as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu (Hacks, The Afterparty) as Petey’s assistant, Butler; Emmy nominee Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) as Grampa; Billy Boyd (the Lord of the Rings franchise, Seed of Chucky) as Sarah’s cameraman, Seamus; and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais (The Office, Extras) as Flippy the fish.Dog Man is directed by Emmy winner Peter Hastings (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), whose credits include the groundbreaking animated series Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain. The film is produced by Karen Foster (Spirit Untamed), who served as co-producer on DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon.Launched in 2016 by Dav Pilkey—the #1 global bestselling author and award-winning illustrator of the Captain Underpants books—the Dog Man Scholastic series now includes 13 books. The series is one of the bestselling graphic novel series of all time with more than 60 million copies in print and translations in 47 languages. The series’ 2024 releases include Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, which became the #1 bestselling children’s book of the year in the U.S., and Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, which was published on December 3 and clinched the #1 spot on bestseller lists around the world.DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man will be distributed by Universal Pictures and is in theaters now. The official trailer can be viewed on YouTube and additional information can be found on the film’s official website and Instagram page.About DreamWorks AnimationDreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA’s feature film heritage includes many of the world’s most beloved characters and franchises, including The Wild Robot, Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022’s The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation’s television studio is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

