DNA My Dog Leads the Pack in 2025's Best Dog DNA Tests

The DNA My Dog results align best with what we know of Lyra’s family history. It's also the only test that specified an amount of mixed breeds, which is not well explained by any of the other results.” — Melanie Sherwood

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet parents often find themselves answering the question, "What kind of dog is that?". Whether their furry friend is a rescue, a mixed-breed pup, or has unclear origins, DNA My Dog provides the answers with confidence. With a reference library of over 350 breeds and cutting-edge CNV technology yielding results over 99% accurate, DNA My Dog stands out in the market.In a recent BBC Countryfile article , author Melanie Sherwood tested three popular dog DNA kits, including DNA My Dog's Premium Breed ID test . Sherwood discovered her rescue dog Lyra's breed mix, stating, “The DNA My Dog results align best with what we know of Lyra’s family history. It is also the only test that specified an amount of mixed breeds – which might provide a potential origin for her black and tan coat, the distinctive pattern of which is not well explained by any of the other results.”Sherwood added, “I only had to wait 11 days for the results – the brand promises results in two weeks, so I was pleased to get them even more quickly than that. While it is the cheapest test, the DNA My Dog kit was also the one that had the most rigorous sampling requirements, so perhaps that explains the different outcome.”An article by Savanna Stanfield for dogster.com went on to tout DNA My Dog as being the most affordable, accurate, and easiest test to use, with Stanfield saying “The Premium Breed ID test offers dog owners, especially those with dogs of mixed or unknown breed, a way to see what breeds their beloved pet is made up of. I had a very pleasant experience using this product and would recommend it to anyone that is curious about their dog’s breed and wants to learn more in an easy and affordable way.”Benefits of Dog DNA TestingDog DNA testing offers numerous benefits, from satisfying curiosity about breed composition to providing insights into breed-related personality and behavioural traits, potential genetic health concerns, and predicted size and lifespan. DNA My Dog delivers over 99% accurate results with a quick and easy process, top-notch customer service, and the fastest turnaround times on the market.Providing a range of tests priced from $79.99 to $189.99, DNA My Dog offers the Essential Breed ID test, Premium Breed ID test, Genetic Age test, Canine Allergy test, and the world's only commercially available Deceased Dog DNA Test.Client Testimonials“Great experience with DNA my Dog! Their website is very nice and provides all relevant details, making the process simple to do. The swab test was quickly sent, easy to use and the results came within the expected time frame. I can highly recommend this service for all dog lovers.” - Evan S.“I absolutely love DNA My Dog. The results answered a lot of questions I had about my Riley. She is an important part of our lives and now we can make better decisions for her because of DNA My Dog, thank you!” - Phoebe T.“Quick, easy and accurate! Our sweet Winnie is a Chow Chow, English Cocker Spaniel, and Alaskan Malamute mix! Her results make complete sense, we were surprised by the Malamute, but it explains her eyes and love for the snow!” - Janelle E.About DNA My DogDNA My Dog was one of the first companies to offer consumer-based Canine DNA Tests. The company has expanded its offerings to include the world's only Deceased Dog DNA Test, the first-ever Canine Genetic Age test, and a best-in-class Canine Allergy Test. Using the latest CNV technology, DNA My Dog identifies breeds with over 99% accuracy from a database of over 350 breeds.Deeply rooted in the canine rescue community, DNA My Dog partners with hundreds of rescue organizations across North America through their affiliate program, "Don’t Judge a Breed by its Cover." This program provides low-cost DNA testing for adoptable dogs and has raised over $400,000 for shelters to date.Awards and RecognitionsDNA My Dog has been recognized as the "Best Dog DNA Test" by Pet Parent Magazine and received the "Innovation in Pet Care" award from the Canine Health Association.Discover the breeds in your dog's DNA today! Visit DNA My Dog's website to learn more and order a DNA test for your dog.

